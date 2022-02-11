The Hospitality Market is expected to grow by $ 1.87 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hospitality Market in Morocco 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227714/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the hospitality market in morocco provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current morocco market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by shifting preference for local and authentic experiences and increasing number of travelers opting for new types of tourism. In addition, shifting preference for local and authentic experiences is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hospitality market in morocco analysis includes type of tourists and type of service segments.



The hospitality market in morocco is segmented as below:

• By Type of Tourists

• International

• Domestic



By Type of Service

• Foodservice

• Accomodation



This study identifies the implementation of sustainable tourism practices by hospitality companiesas one of the prime reasons driving the hospitality market growth in Morocco during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on hospitality market in morocco covers the following areas:

• Hospitality market sizing

• Hospitality market forecast

• Hospitality market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hospitality market vendors in Morocco that include Accor SA, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Hyatt Hotels Corp., Kenzi Hotel Group, Louvre Hotels Group, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Ltd., Marriott International Inc., Rotana Hotel Management Corp., Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd., and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. Also, the hospitality market in Morocco analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

