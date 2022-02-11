The Power EPC Market is expected to grow by $ 13.30 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 22.74% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Power EPC Market in India 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227708/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the power EPC market in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in renewable energy and favorable government regulations. In addition, increasing investments in renewable energy is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The power EPC market in India analysis includes end-user and application segments.



The power EPC market in India is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Private

• Government



By Application

• Non-renewable

• Renewable



This study identifies the increasing demand for constant energy supplyas one of the prime reasons driving the power EPC market growth in India during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on power EPC market in India covers the following areas:

• Power EPC market sizing

• Power EPC market forecast

• Power EPC market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading power EPC market vendors in India that include Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Doosan Corp., Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd., Intec Energy Solutions, IVRCL, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and UPCEM Engineering and Consultancy Pvt Ltd. Also, the power EPC market in India analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227708/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________