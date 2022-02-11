The 3PL Market is expected to grow by $ 1.30 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.39% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3PL Market in Egypt 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227707/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the 3PL market in Egypt provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in maritime transportation and rise in the country’s retail and FMCG industries. In addition, increase in maritime transportation is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The 3PL market in Egypt analysis includes end-user and service segments.



The 3PL market in Egypt is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Consumer goods

• Healthcare

• Others



By Service

• Transportation

• Warehousing and distribution

• Others



This study identifies the expansion of Egypt’s tourist industry resulting in the construction of various airports resulting in increased efficiency of cargoas one of the prime reasons driving the 3PL market growth in Egypt during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3PL market vendors in Egypt that include Aramex International LLC, DCM Logistics, Deutsche Post AG, DP World, DSV Panalpina AS, Eastern Logistics, El Nada Co., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., and Schenker AG. Also, the 3PL market in Egypt analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

