Insights on the Managed Pressure Drilling Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Ensign Energy Services, Archer and Blade Energy Partners Among Others

The global managed pressure drilling market is expected to grow from US$ 4,298.97 million in 2021 to US$ 6,004.50 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2028.



The elevation of the use of modern technology for high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) wells drilling is expected to create an opportunity for using managed pressure drilling equipment in the coming years. The drilling activities experience many problems, such as circulation loss, stuck pipe, twisting off, kick, or loss scenarios. Thus, the advanced drilling equipment are used for safe drilling environment. Further, the number of high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) wells has been rising year on year, and many more are planned for the near future. Extreme conditions in these wells trigger the potential for disaster and further minimize the margin of error. Managed pressure drilling is usually used in the HPHT well drilling activities as the equipment helps resolve these issues by improving penetration rate, avoiding kick or loss, narrowing passage window drilling, managing mud programs, allowing early identification of wellbore ballooning, ensuring high efficiency, and reducing non-productive time. Thus, the suitability of managed pressure drilling technique for high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) well drilling is providing significant growth opportunities for the managed pressure drilling equipment providers.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Managed Pressure Drilling Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries across the world. The tremendous growth in the spread of the virus has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on vehicles and human movement. Due to travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns, the pandemic has adversely affected economies and countless industries in various countries. The lockdown imposition has also reduced the production of commodities, goods, and services.



In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively influenced the oil industry owing to the considerable disruptions in the supply chain activities in the industry coupled with the restrictions on international trade by several countries in the wake of the pandemic. Furthermore, the global oil prices plummeted significantly owing to the limited demand and continuous production by the oil producing countries added to the considerable decline in production activities among the major oil producing countries. Consequently, the discontinuation of oil extraction activities virtually disrupted the demand for managed pressure drilling market. As a result, during the early months of 2020, several countries witnessed a reduction in the demand for managed pressure drilling due to the implementation of lockdown in several countries because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which hindered the global managed pressure drilling market growth.



In 2021, with the uplifting of lockdown and vaccination processes, the manufacturing and construction companies have started working again. Therefore, oil production and the demand for managed pressure drilling equipment and machinery are growing, which would propel the growth of the global managed pressure drilling market in the coming years.



A few key companies operating in the managed pressure drilling market are Ensign Energy Services; Archer; Blade Energy Partners; Nabors Industries Ltd.; Air Drilling Associates, Inc.; ADS Services, LLC; Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.; Schlumberger Limited; Weatherford International plc; and NOV Inc.



