The Fruits and Vegetables Market is expected to grow by 8.15 mn units during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period

85% during the forecast period. Our report on the fruits and vegetables market in Vietnam provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased consumption of fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthier diet and growing consumer inclination toward a vegan diet. In addition, increased consumption of fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthier diet is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fruits and vegetables market in Vietnam analysis includes the product and exporting nations segments.



The fruits and vegetables market in Vietnam is segmented as below:

By Exporting Nations

• China

• EU nations

• US

• Others



By Product

• Vegetables

• Fruits



This study identifies the government initiatives to increase agriculture productionas one of the prime reasons driving the fruits and vegetables market growth in Vietnam during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on fruits and vegetables market in Vietnam covers the following areas:

• Fruits and vegetables market sizing

• Fruits and vegetables market forecast

• Fruits and vegetables market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fruits and vegetables market in Vietnam vendors that include Atlantic Frozen Foods Inc., Binh Thuan Fruit and Vegetable Joint Stock, Cao Thanh Phat Import and Export Co. Ltd., Dan On Foods Corp., Dong Giao Foodstuff Export JSC., Giavico International Food Co. Ltd., Red River Foods Inc., Tini Foods Co. Ltd., Vegetexco Vietnam JSC, and VEGETEXCO HOCHIMINH CITY. Also, the fruits and vegetables market in Vietnam analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

