Getty Images and AFP Sign Multi-Year Renewal of Video Partnership

NEW YORK , Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images, a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, and Agence France-Presse (AFP), a leading global news agency, today announced the renewal of their multi-year video partnership. Since 2009, the global visual content companies have worked in partnership, leveraging their complementary strengths to ensure premium and comprehensive video coverage of global events reaches video creators around the world.

“AFP’s video partnership with Getty Images is based on a successful combination of editorial quality and distribution reach,” said Patrice Monti, Global Sales and Marketing Director for Agence France-Presse. “Working with selected, renowned distribution partners enables us to provide our award-winning video content to an even broader network of creators.”

With a network of video journalists operating from 260 different locations across the world, AFP is the leader in providing original, exhaustive, and timely video news coverage. Recognized by its peers and users for its quality, AFP’s video service is rewarded every year at major industry events and trusted by a broad spectrum of media brands, from leading broadcasters and production houses to social media video outlets, institutions, and corporate clients.

An industry-leader in editorial content, Getty Images provides more than one million customers in almost every country in the world with a depth, breadth and quality of coverage that is unmatched. From red carpet events to football stadiums to conflict zones and beyond, each year the company represents more than 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events around the globe.

Peter Orlowsky, SVP Strategic Development Getty Images said, “Getty Images is proud to continue its longstanding and successful partnership with AFP and its rich history of journalistic footage. The quality of AFP’s content combined with Getty Images’ unrivalled strength in the distribution of video content provides a compelling package to our customers around the world.”

With video quickly becoming the primary way for consumers to satisfy their information and entertainment needs, Getty Images continues to invest in expanding its video collection, which currently has approximately 18.5 million assets.

The AFP video content can be found at: https://www.gettyimages.com/videos/afp