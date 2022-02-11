Global Fuel Management System Market to 2028 - Featuring Chevin Fleet Solutions and Gilbarco Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fuel Management System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fuel management system market is expected to grow from US$ 1,084.64 million in 2021 to US$ 2,089.56 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% from 2021 to 2028.

In fuel management systems, introducing cutting-edge technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), will enhance demand and develop possibilities. The continued research and development efforts are assisting in developing sophisticated fuel management systems that benefit end users. Artificial intelligence can aid in properly measuring and tracking fuel stocks through an automated tank monitoring system. As a result, the fuel management system market is expected to be driven by the effective use of AI solutions to control the supply-demand gap and ensure the lowest fuel prices and environmental impact across the globe during the forecast period.



Telematics systems can do a lot more than just track vehicle movement, and many of those features may help with fuel management. Besides tracking the movement of cars and projecting the consumption of fuels, firms benefit from various other aspects, such as viewing fuel efficiency statistics for individual drivers, individual cars, a specific portion of the fleet, or the entire fleet. This information may then be utilized to spot patterns and indicate areas where efficiency can be improved. Similarly, keeping track of gasoline purchases to verify that drivers are only buying what their cars require and aren't filling up during off-peak hours, buying more fuel than their tanks can hold, or filling up outside a pre-determined zone.



Furthermore, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected the overall growth rate of global fuel management system market in the year 2020 in a negative manner to some extent, due to decline in revenue and growth of companies operating in the market owing to supply and demand disruptions across the value chain. Thus, there was a decline in y-o-y growth rate during the year 2020. However, the sudden growth in vaccinations, COIVD-19 safety protocols, the restrictions are getting lifted which would positively impact the production capabilities of different industries, and thereby fuel management system also. This upward growth is expected to normalize the fuel management system market growth over the forecasted period.



A few key companies operating in the fuel management system market are Chevin Fleet Solutions; OPW Fuel Management Systems; Franklin Fueling Systems; Gilbarco Inc.; Piusi S.p.a.; Multiforce Systems Corporation; Navig8; Orpak Systems Ltd.; Banlaw; and Syntech Systems, Inc. The report also comprises secondary research work on other companies that hold a significant market share.



