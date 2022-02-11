ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421

NAV Announcement

The Board of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the “Company”) announces that the unaudited net asset value (“NAV”) of the Company as at 31 December 2021 was £54.8 million or 52.90 pence per share (30 September 2021 (ex-div): 51.80 pence per share).

After accounting for the second interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2022 of 1.47 pence per share paid on 31 January 2022 to shareholders on the register on 7 January 2022, the NAV is 51.43 pence per share.

Fundraising update

In relation to the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2021/22 dated 6 January 2022, the Company intends to allot shares on 25 February 2022 based upon the latest published NAV (adjusted for dividends subsequently paid) in accordance with the Pricing Formula set out in the Prospectus.

11 February 2022