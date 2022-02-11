English Finnish

F-Secure Corporation, Press Release, 11 February 2022, 14:00 EET

F-Secure to publish Financial Statement Release 2021 on February 17, 2022

F-Secure Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release 2021 on Thursday, 17 February 2022 at 08.00 EET.

F-Secure’s President and CEO Juhani Hintikka and CFO Tom Jansson, will present the results in a webcast starting at 14.00 EET. The webcast will be held in English and can be accessed at https://f-secure.videosync.fi/2022-02-17-fsirq4/ . Questions are requested in written format in the webcast portal.

Analysts following F-Secure are invited to the presentation at the company headquarters, Tammasaarenkatu 7, Helsinki, Finland.

The material will be available on the company's website before the event begins at https://www.f-secure.com/en/investors .

Contact information: