ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38

NAV Announcement

Introduction

This announcement contains unaudited information. The audited Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 are expected to be released in March 2022. The final audited net asset value (“NAV”) may differ from this unaudited NAV.

Net asset value

The Board of Albion Development VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that the unaudited net asset value of the Company as at 31 December 2021 was £97.64 million or 94.98 pence per share (30 September 2021: 92.52 pence per share).

Fundraising update

In relation to the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2021/22 dated 6 January 2022, the Company intends to allot shares on 25 February 2022 based upon the latest published NAV in accordance with the Pricing Formula set out in the Prospectus.

For further information please contact

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850

11 February 2022