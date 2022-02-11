Crown Place VCT PLC

LEI number: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

NAV Announcement

The Board of Crown Place VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that the unaudited net asset value (“NAV”) of the Company as at 31 December 2021 was £75.4 million or 33.76 pence per share (30 September 2021 (ex-div): 33.25 pence per share).

The Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 31 December 2021 is expected to be announced in March 2022. The final NAV in the Half-yearly Financial Report may differ from this NAV.

Fundraising update

In relation to the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2021/22 dated 6 January 2022, the Company intends to allot shares on 25 February 2022 based upon the latest published NAV in accordance with the Pricing Formula set out in the Prospectus.

For further information please contact

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850

11 February 2022