Boralex: Dividend Declaration

English French

MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Boralex Inc. (TSX: BLX) (“Boralex” or the “Corporation”) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per common share. This dividend will be paid on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2022. Boralex has designated this dividend as an eligible dividend within the meaning of Section 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and all provisions of provincial laws applicable to eligible dividends.



About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to 2.5 GW. We are developing a portfolio of more than 3 GW in wind and solar projects and nearly 200 MW in storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

For more information:

Media Investor Relations Isabelle Fontaine

Director, Public Affairs and Communications

Boralex Inc.

819 345-0043

isabelle.fontaine@boralex.com Stéphane Milot

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Boralex Inc.

514 213-1045

stephane.milot@boralex.com

Source: Boralex Inc.