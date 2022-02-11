Mark E. Sparger Named Chief Revenue Officer of Sorenson Communications

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sorenson Communications announced the appointment of Mark E. Sparger as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer, a position that will draw upon his vast experience in advancing employee and company-wide performance – all with the ultimate goal of optimizing service to new and existing customers.



“We welcome Mark to our executive team,” says Jorge Rodriguez, CEO of Sorenson Communications, the leading provider of interpreting and Video Relay services. “Under Mark’s direction, we aim to identify business opportunities and challenges and work nimbly and collaboratively to better serve our existing and underrepresented communities. We look to him to enhance our teams’ capabilities and to introduce systems and structures that will help us continue to excel in today’s fast-paced business world.”

Prior to joining Sorenson, Mr. Sparger was head of corporate aftermarket partnerships for CARFAX, where he provided leadership to sales and customer success teams that implemented go-to-market strategies and effective end-to-end customer experiences.

Mr. Sparger served as a board advisor to Aerial UAS Solutions as well as Chief Operating Officer for Fiber Prime Telecommunications, where he constructed business development growth strategies for international markets, focusing on Latin America, Europe, and North America.

Previously, as senior director of global operations and fulfillment for Equifax/IXI, he led sales support and operations. Prior to Equifax/IXI, and for eight years, he served as Sprint’s Head of Americas, Americas Network Services, where he led operations and global business development. There, he enhanced operations, identified strategic markets, competitive advantages, sales/marketing opportunities, and areas of potential cost savings. In addition, he provided guidance and financial governance for global operations and served as executive sponsor to key global clients.

“I am pleased to join Sorenson,” notes Mr. Sparger. “I look forward to being part of an agile and progressive team that, in an effort to better serve people, addresses challenges and seizes opportunities to grow in new and exciting ways.”

Mr. Sparger earned an M.B.A. from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech). He is a certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, which designates advanced competence in the areas of data analysis, operational efficiencies, and cost management. A vision-driven and goal-focused leader, Mr. Sparger understands how to implement, perform, interpret, and apply these principles at a high level of proficiency.

An American Sign Language and British Sign Language video accompanying this announcement is available here.

About Sorenson Communications, LLC

Connecting Life. Sorenson Communications (www.sorenson.com) was founded on the principle that communication and being understood is fundamental to the human experience. Inspired by this belief and the core values of our communities, we develop the most trusted communication offerings, including Sorenson Relay, the highest-quality video interpreting service, and Sorenson Interpreting, which matches qualified sign language interpreters to specific assignment needs. As the largest employer of sign language interpreters, Sorenson endeavors to provide each customer with an exceptional communication experience.

Sorenson offers innovative, Deaf-specific communication products, such as ntouch® videophones and ntouch software applications that connect PC, Mac®, and mobile device users to Sorenson Relay. For more information, visit www.sorenson.com.