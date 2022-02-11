Global Personal Lubricants Market to Grow on Account of the Growing Awareness for Vaginal Dryness Amongst Women; Market to Witness Growth by a CAGR of 7.0% During 2021-2030 and Touch a Revenue of USD 2284.9 Million by 2030

New York, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the World Bank, the total population around the world grew from 6.114 Billion in the year 2000 to 7.762 Billion in the year 2020. Moreover, the total male population worldwide increased from 3.077 Billion in the year 2000 to 3.912 Billion in the year 2020, whereas the female population grew from 3.035 Billion in the year 2000 to 3.847 Billion in the year 2020. Additionally, the female population aged 20 to 24 as a share of the total female population reached 7.487% in the year 2020, while the female population aged 25 to 29 touched 7.472% in the same year. Besides this, the female population aged 65 and above increased from 237174687 numbers in the year 2000 to 398383409 numbers in the year 2020.

Kenneth Research has recently released a report titled “ Global Personal Lubricants Market ” which includes a detailed analysis of the key market players operating in the market, along with their product portfolio analysis. The market report, which is studied by both primary and secondary research methods, also covers the regulatory & standards landscape, along with the pricing analysis and the value chain analysis during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030. The report also covers the industry risk analysis and the impact of COVID-19 on market growth in the coming years.

The population around the globe across all age groups and genders is increasing at a rapid pace. With the increasing female population who are in their reproductive age, the demand for specialized lubricants for use during sexual acts is also increasing, which in turn is projected to drive the growth of the global personal lubricants market. The market registered a revenue of USD 1169.3 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 2284.9 Million by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10352285

The growth of the market can also be attributed to the growing concern for vaginal dryness and sexual dysfunction amongst adult women. It has been studied that close to 20% of women aged 42 to 53 years of age reported vaginal dryness, and this share increased nearly to 35% between women of age 57 to 69 years. The global personal lubricants market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in North America generated the largest revenue of USD 382.8 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 707.4 Million by the end of 2030. The market in the region is further segmented by country into the United States and Canada. Amongst the market in these countries, the market in the United States is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2030, and further grow with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to generate the second-largest revenue of USD 523.0 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 240.4 Million in the year 2020. The market in the region is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The market in the region is further segmented by country into China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Amongst the market in these countries, the market in South Korea generated the largest revenue of USD 46.7 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 99.4 Million by the end of 2030. Additionally, in Australia, the market displayed a revenue of USD 41.6 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to touch USD 98.9 Million by the end of 2030.

Browse to access In-depth research report on Global Personal Lubricants Market with detailed charts and figures: https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/personal-lubricants-market/10352285

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX [Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg], NORDIC [Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland], Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global personal lubricants market is segmented by product type into water-based lubricants, silicone-based lubricants, oil-based lubricants, and hybrid lubricants. Amongst these segments, the water-based lubricants segment generated the largest revenue of USD 765.9 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 1573.8 Million by the end of 2030. In North America, the segment generated the largest revenue of USD 250.9 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 488.1 Million by the end of 2030. Further, in the Asia Pacific, the segment is expected to touch the largest revenue of USD 360.0 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 158.0 Million in the year 2020.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10352285

The global personal lubricants market is further segmented by type into organic, natural, and synthetic. Amongst these segments, the natural segment generated the largest revenue of USD 474.4 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 934.1 Million by the end of 2030. In North America, the segment generated the largest revenue of USD 155.4 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 290.3 Million by the end of 2030. Additionally, in Europe, the segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 200.3 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 110.1 Million in the year 2020.

The global personal lubricants market is also segmented on the basis of usage, end-user, and by distribution channel.

Global Personal Lubricants Market, Segmentation by Usage

Vaginal Lubricant

Anal-Specific Lubricant

Global Personal Lubricants Market, Segmentation by End-User

Male

Female

Unisex

Global Personal Lubricants Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Retail Stores Pharmacies Others



Enquiry before Buying This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10352285

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global personal lubricants market that are included in our report are Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Mayer Laboratories, Inc., TTK Healthcare Limited, Sliquid, LLC, The YES YES Company Ltd., pjur group Luxembourg S.A., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Good Clean Love, CC Wellness, ANSELL LTD., and others.

Browse More Related Report:

Mental Health Software and Devices Market Segmentation by Component (Software, and Devices); by Software Delivery Model (Subscription, and Ownership Model); by Functionality (Clinical, Administrative, and Financial Functionality); by Mode of Access (Desktops/Laptops, and Tablets/Smartphone); and by End-User (Community Clinics, Hospitals, Private Practices, and Home Care Settings)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030

Global Neurostimulation Device Market Size study, by Device Type (Spinal Cord Stimulators, Deep Brain Stimulators, Sacral Nerve Stimulators, Vagus Nerve Stimulators, Others), by Application (Pain Management, Hearing Loss, Urinary Incontinence, Parkinson's Disease, Epilepsy, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Disposable Latex Gloves Market Size study, by Product Type (Sterile, Non-Sterile), by Distribution Channel (Online, Off-line), by Application (Surgical, Medical, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Wound Debridement Market Size study with COVID-19 impact, by Product (Hydro Surgical Debridement Devices, Low-Frequency Ultrasound Devices, Surgical Wound Debridement Devices, Mechanical Debridement Pads, Traditional Wound Debridement Devices and Larval Therapy), by Application (Chronic Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, Traumatic Wounds and Burn Cases), by End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialized Clinics, Nursing Facilities and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Home Healthcare Software Market Size study with COVID-19 impact, by Software (Agency Management, Clinical Management, Consulting and Support Services, Hospice Software Solutions, Tele Health Solutions and Other Software ), by Component (Software, Service and Others), by Mode of Delivery (Web based, cloud based and Others), End user (Rehab Centres , Hospice Care, Homecare Institutions and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@kennethresearch.com

U.S. Phone: +1 313 462 0609