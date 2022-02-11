The Plastic Packaging Market is expected to grow by $ 1.00 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 2.57% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plastic Packaging Market in Indonesia 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227693/?utm_source=GNW

57% during the forecast period. Our report on the plastic packaging market in Indonesia provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovations in packaging to improve convenience and the rising consumption of bottled water. In addition, innovations in packaging to improve convenience is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The plastic packaging market in Indonesia analysis includes product and application segments.



The plastic packaging market in Indonesia is segmented as below:

By Product

• Rigid

• Flexible



By Application

• Food and beverages

• Industrial

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal and household care

• Others



This study identifies the growth in the organized retail segmentas one of the prime reasons driving the plastic packaging market growth in Indonesia during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on plastic packaging market in Indonesia covers the following areas:

• Plastic packaging market sizing

• Plastic packaging market forecast

• Plastic packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plastic packaging market vendors in Indonesia that include Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, National Flexible, Sealed Air Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Tetra Laval International SA, and Wipak Group. Also, the plastic packaging market in Indonesia analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

