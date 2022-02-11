Worldwide 5G Chipset Industry to 2031 - Featuring Analog Devices, Broadcom and Cavium Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Chipset Market 2021-2031 by Chipset Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 5G chipset market will reach $121.32 billion by 2031, growing by 42.1% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising demand for efficient communication and increasing penetration of 5G networks, increasing demand for the Internet of Things and machine-to-machine connections, an ever-increasing need for high-speed mobile data services, and rapid development in automated devices with low latency & reduced power consumption.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 5G chipset market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 5G chipset market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Chipset Type, Operational Frequency, Deployment Type, Processing Node, Industry Vertical, and Region.



Based on Chipset Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Application-specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Millimeter Wave Technology Chips (MWTC)

Cellular Integrated Circuit (Cellular IC)

Other Chipset Types

Based on Operational Frequency, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Sub 6 GHz

Between 26 and 39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

By Deployment Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Devices

Customer Premises Equipment (CPE)

Network Infrastructure Equipment (NIE)

Other Deployment Types

Based on Processing Node, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Less Than 10 Nm

10-28 Nm

Above 28 Nm

Based on Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Consumer Electronics

Smartphones

Laptops & Tablets

Mobile Hubs

Wearables

Other Consumer Electronics

Industrial Automation

Automotive and Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom & IT

Public Safety & Surveillance

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Chipset Type, Operational Frequency, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Chipset Type

3.1 Market Overview by Chipset Type

3.2 Application-specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)

3.3 Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

3.4 Millimeter Wave Technology Chips (MWTC)

3.5 Cellular Integrated Circuit (Cellular IC)

3.6 Other Chipset Types



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Operational Frequency

4.1 Market Overview by Operational Frequency

4.2 Sub 6 GHz

4.3 Between 26 and 39 GHz

4.4 Above 39 GHz



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Deployment Type

5.1 Market Overview by Deployment Type

5.2 Devices

5.3 Customer Premises Equipment (CPE)

5.4 Network Infrastructure Equipment (NIE)

5.5 Other Deployment Types



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Processing Node

6.1 Market Overview by Processing Node

6.2 Less Than 10 Nm

6.3 10-28 Nm

6.4 Above 28 Nm



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical

7.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

7.2 Consumer Electronics

7.2.1 Smartphones

7.2.2 Laptops & Tablets

7.2.3 Mobile Hubs

7.2.4 Wearables

7.2.5 Other Consumer Electronics

7.3 Industrial Automation

7.4 Automotive and Transportation

7.5 Energy and Utilities

7.6 Healthcare

7.7 Retail

7.8 Telecom & IT

7.9 Public Safety & Surveillance

7.10 Other Industry Verticals



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

Analog Devices Inc.

Anokiwave Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cavium Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Macom Technology Solutions

MediaTek Inc.

Nokia Corporation

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qorvo Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Unisoc Communications, Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

ZTE Corporation

