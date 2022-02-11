The Non Life Insurance Market is expected to grow by $ 2.09 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.02% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non Life Insurance Market in Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227672/?utm_source=GNW

09 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.02% during the forecast period. Our report on the non life insurance market in Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for insurance policies and increasing government regulations on mandatory insurance coverage. In addition, increasing demand for insurance policies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The non life insurance market in Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) analysis includes product and distribution channel segments.



The non life insurance market in Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) is segmented as below:

By Product

• Health insurance

• Motor insurance

• Fire insurance

• Marine insurance

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Direct

• Brokers

• Banks

• Others



This study identifies insurance as a tool for overcoming poverty as one of the prime reasons driving the non life insurance market growth in Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on non life insurance market in Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) covers the following areas:

• Non life insurance market sizing

• Non life insurance market forecast

• Non life insurance market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading non life insurance market vendors in Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) that include Arab Insurance Group, Arman Insurance Co., Asia Insurance Co., Bimeh Iran Insurance Co., Mellat Insurance Co., Omid Insurance Co., Parsian Insurance Co., Pasargad Insurance Co., Taavon Insurance Co., and Tejarat Insurance Co. Also, the non life insurance market in Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

