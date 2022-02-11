RPA Investments Overview 2021: What Are the Key Pressures Driving RPA in the Insurance Industry?

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Focus Series: The Pressure to Innovate Through RPA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key research questions addressed in this new report:

What are the key pressures driving RPA in the insurance industry?

Where is the future of technology in the insurance industry going beyond RPA?

What is the outlook for RPA in the insurance industry?

How do companies measure their RPA return?

As RPA investments continue, measuring the return on these investments can be difficult. Simplistic KPIs (key performance indicators) such as potential employee cost savings may be short-sighted and not sufficient to measure RPA's potential impact on insurer performance.

Given the size and variation among insurers, however, management teams would be wise to remember that one size does not fit all. The publisher continues to monitor the InsurTech ecosystem closely as it matures and expands. Innovative ideas, capabilities, business units, and participants are emerging from the insurance sector, with impact on both property-casualty and life-annuity industries.



Readers can use this Report to:

Understand the opportunities RPA presents across the insurance industry

Learn from real examples of companies adopting RPA to improve outcomes

Determine new approaches to take with technology and where investments should be made

See the adoption rates of new technologies across the industry

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. RPA Within the InsurTech Ecosystem



3. Pressures Driving RPA



4. The RPA Outlook for the Insurance Industry



5. Measuring the RPA Return



