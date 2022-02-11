Green Plains Partners Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Results for the Fourth Quarter 2021



Net income of $9.9 million, or $0.42 per common unit

Adjusted EBITDA of $12.2 million and distributable cash flow of $11.0 million

Quarterly cash distribution declared of $0.44 per unit

Distribution coverage ratio of 1.05x

Results for the Full Year 2021

Net income of $40.4 million, or $1.71 per common unit

Adjusted EBITDA of $52.1 million and distributable cash flow of $45.4 million

Distribution coverage ratio of 1.72x



OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. Net income attributable to the partnership was $9.9 million, or $0.42 per common unit, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $10.3 million, or $0.44 per common unit, for the same period in 2020.

The partnership also reported adjusted EBITDA of $12.2 million and distributable cash flow of $11.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $13.8 million and distributable cash flow of $11.3 million for the same period in 2020. Distribution coverage was 1.05x for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

“Green Plains Partners executed on its plan during the year to refinance its debt and increase distributions to unitholders,” said Todd Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The partnership continues to deliver consistent cash flows for its unitholders driven by stable operating results and a strong balance sheet.”

Full Year Highlights and Recent Developments

On March 22, 2021, Green Plains Inc.’s subsidiary, Green Plains Ord LLC, closed on the sale of its ethanol plant located in Ord, Nebraska to GreenAmerica Biofuels Ord LLC. Correspondingly, the storage assets located adjacent to the Ord plant were sold to Green Plains Ord LLC for $27.5 million, along with the transfer of associated railcar operating leases. In accordance with the loan agreement, the proceeds were used to repay debt.

On July 20, 2021, the partnership closed on an amended five-year, $60.0 million term loan facility.

On October 19, 2021, the board of directors of the partnership’s general partner increased the quarterly cash distribution from $0.12 per unit to $0.435 per unit.

On January 20, 2022, the board of directors of the partnership’s general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.44 per unit, or approximately $10.4 million, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The distribution is payable on February 11, 2022, to unitholders of record at the close of business on February 4, 2022.

Results of Operations

Consolidated revenues decreased $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared with the same period for 2020. Railcar transportation services revenue decreased $0.8 million primarily due to a reduction in average volumetric capacity, and storage and throughput services revenue decreased $0.9 million due to a decrease in throughput volumes, both of which were a result of the sale of our parent’s Hereford ethanol plant in the fourth quarter of 2020 and its Ord ethanol plant in the first quarter of 2021. Terminal services revenue decreased $0.1 million due to lower throughput at our terminals. Trucking and other revenue decreased $0.4 million as a result of lower affiliate freight volume.

Operations and maintenance expenses decreased $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared with the same period for 2020, primarily due to a reduction in railcar lease expense as a result of our parent’s sale of assets.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, Green Plains Inc.’s average production utilization rate was approximately 83.0% of capacity. Ethanol throughput was 201.4 million gallons, which was below the contracted minimum volume commitment. As a result, the partnership charged Green Plains Trade $0.8 million related to the minimum volume commitment deficiency for the quarter, resulting in a credit to be applied against potential excess volumes in future periods. The cumulative minimum volume deficiency credits available to Green Plains Trade as of December 31, 2021 totaled $6.9 million. If these credits are unused by Green Plains Trade, $2.8 million will expire on March 31, 2022, $1.4 million will expire on June 30, 2022, $1.9 million will expire on September 30, 2022 and $0.8 million will expire on December 31, 2022. These credits have been recognized in revenue by the partnership, and as such, future volumes throughput by Green Plains Trade in excess of the quarterly minimum volume commitment, up to the amount of these credits, will not be recognized in revenue in future periods prior to expiration.

GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP SELECTED OPERATING DATA (unaudited, in million gallons) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 % Var. 2021 2020 % Var. Product volumes Storage and throughput services 201.4 215.1 (6.4 )% 754.5 796.4 (5.3 )% Terminal services: Affiliate 22.2 23.6 (5.9 ) 84.3 102.9 (18.1 ) Non-affiliate 25.5 25.3 0.8 103.2 103.6 (0.4 ) 47.7 48.9 (2.5 ) 187.5 206.5 (9.2 ) Railcar capacity billed (daily average) 68.3 81.1 (15.8 ) 69.8 80.6 (13.4 )

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Total liquidity as of December 31, 2021 consisted of $17.6 million in cash and cash equivalents. Total debt outstanding was $59.5 million, net of debt issuance costs of $0.5 million.

Conference Call Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are supplemental financial measures used to assess the partnership’s financial performance. Management believes adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow provide investors useful information in assessing the partnership’s financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, plus adjustments for transaction costs related to acquisitions or financing transactions, unit-based compensation expense, net gains or losses on asset sales and the partnership’s proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of our equity method investee. Distributable cash flow is defined as adjusted EBITDA less interest paid or payable, income taxes paid or payable, maintenance capital expenditures and the partnership’s proportionate share of distributable cash flow adjustments of our equity method investee. Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are not presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP to analyze the partnership’s results.

About Green Plains Partners LP

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. For more information about Green Plains Partners, visit www.greenplainspartners.com.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of ultra-high protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views, which are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, anticipated financial and operating results, plans and objectives that are not historical in nature. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in Green Plains Partners’ reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Green Plains Partners assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Consolidated Financial Results

GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020

ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,645 $ 2,478 Accounts receivable, including from affiliates 14,555 14,744 Other current assets 845 772 Total current assets 33,045 17,994 Property and equipment, net 28,773 32,119 Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,863 40,604 Other assets 13,791 14,603 Total assets $ 114,472 $ 105,320 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities Accounts payable, including to affiliates $ 4,954 $ 4,399 Operating lease current liabilities 12,108 11,506 Current maturities of long-term debt - 97,739 Other current liabilities 5,420 5,438 Total current liabilities 22,482 119,082 Long-term debt 59,467 - Asset retirement obligations 2,658 2,865 Operating lease long-term liabilities 27,562 29,835 Total liabilities 112,169 151,782 Partners' equity (deficit) 2,303 (46,462 ) Total liabilities and partners' equity (deficit) $ 114,472 $ 105,320





GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands except per unit amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 % Var. 2021 2020 % Var. Revenues Affiliate $ 18,117 $ 20,183 (10.2 )% $ 74,178 $ 78,510 (5.5 )% Non-affiliate 977 1,128 (13.4 ) 4,274 4,835 (11.6 ) Total revenues 19,094 21,311 (10.4 ) 78,452 83,345 (5.9 ) Operating expenses Operations and maintenance (excluding depreciation and amortization reflected below) 5,908 6,715 (12.0 ) 23,061 26,125 (11.7 ) General and administrative 1,260 1,168 7.9 4,412 4,206 4.9 Depreciation and amortization 966 939 2.9 3,737 3,806 (1.8 ) Total operating expenses 8,134 8,822 (7.8 ) 31,210 34,137 (8.6 ) Operating income 10,960 12,489 (12.2 ) 47,242 49,208 (4.0 ) Interest expense 1,272 2,331 (45.4 ) 7,392 8,513 (13.2 ) Income before income taxes and income from equity method investee 9,688 10,158 (4.6 ) 39,850 40,695 (2.1 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 41 (46 ) (189.1 ) (188 ) (212 ) (11.3 ) Income from equity method investee 183 176 4.0 700 664 5.4 Net income $ 9,912 $ 10,288 (3.7 )% $ 40,362 $ 41,147 (1.9 )% Net income attributable to partners' ownership interests: General partner $ 198 $ 206 (3.9 )% $ 807 $ 823 (1.9 )% Limited partners - common unitholders 9,714 10,082 (3.7 ) 39,555 40,324 (1.9 ) Earnings per limited partner unit (basic and diluted): Common units $ 0.42 $ 0.44 (4.5 )% $ 1.71 $ 1.74 (1.7 )% Weighted average limited partner units outstanding (basic and diluted): Common units 23,208 23,161 23,185 23,149 Supplemental Revenues Data: Storage and throughput services $ 11,564 $ 12,513 (7.6 )% $ 46,953 $ 48,603 (3.4 )% Rail transportation services 4,673 5,460 (14.4 ) 19,198 21,496 (10.7 ) Terminal services 1,898 2,018 (5.9 ) 8,156 8,506 (4.1 ) Trucking and other 959 1,320 (27.3 ) 4,145 4,740 (12.6 ) Total revenues $ 19,094 $ 21,311 (10.4 )% $ 78,452 $ 83,345 (5.9 )%





GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 40,362 $ 41,147 Noncash operating adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 3,737 3,806 Distribution from equity method investee 1,500 1,000 Other 1,737 1,690 Net change in working capital 414 146 Net cash provided by operating activities 47,750 47,789 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (668 ) (162 ) Disposition of assets 27,500 10,000 Net cash provided by investing activities 26,832 9,838 Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of distributions (18,839 ) (19,800 ) Net payments on revolving credit facility - (5,100 ) Net payments on long-term debt (40,000 ) (27,000 ) Payments of loan fees (581 ) (3,517 ) Other 5 7 Net cash used in financing activities (59,415 ) (55,410 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 15,167 2,217 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,478 261 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 17,645 $ 2,478





GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands except ratios) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 9,912 $ 10,288 $ 40,362 $ 41,147 Interest expense (1) 1,272 2,331 7,392 8,513 Income tax expense (benefit) (41 ) 46 188 212 Depreciation and amortization 966 939 3,737 3,806 Transaction costs - 25 5 25 Unit-based compensation expense 60 81 279 320 Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of equity method investee (2) 45 44 184 181 Adjusted EBITDA 12,214 13,754 52,147 54,204 Interest paid or payable (1,272 ) (2,331 ) (6,392 ) (8,513 ) Income taxes paid or payable 41 (46 ) (188 ) (137 ) Maintenance capital expenditures - (65 ) (139 ) (181 ) Distributable cash flow (3) $ 10,983 $ 11,312 $ 45,428 $ 45,373 Distributions declared (4) $ 10,429 $ 2,841 $ 26,425 $ 11,361 Coverage ratio 1.05x 3.98x 1.72x 3.99x (1) Includes $1.0 million in unamortized debt issuance costs written off upon extinguishment of debt for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. (2) Represents the partnership's proportional share of depreciation and amortization of its equity method investee. (3) Distributable cash flow does not include adjustments for the principal payments on the term loan of $50.0 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and of $17.5 million and $30.0 million during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively. (4) Distributions declared for the applicable period and paid in the subsequent quarter.





