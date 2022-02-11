Insights on the Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Global Market to 2031 - Massive Scope for Adoption of NGS-based Genetic Tests in Emerging Markets Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Consumables, Platform, Techniques, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market was valued at $169.9 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $735.1 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 14.19% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The use of cell-free DNA isolation and extraction kits, tubes, and other consumables has increased due to the rising prevalence of cancer, the increasing key player initiatives, and the rising government initiatives in the cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market. The constant significant investments by healthcare companies to meet industry demand and the growing adoption of cell-free DNA isolation and extraction kits, tubes, and reagents among major end users are the major factors propelling the growth of the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market.

The global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market comprise well-established and newly emerging companies. Several companies are attempting to sustain their position in the market by launching new products and raising funds to develop new products for the isolation and extraction of cell-free DNA from different sample types. Key market players of the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market witnessed product launch, product approval and business funding, and synergistic activities majorly during the period January 2018-November 2021.

The inclination of companies toward product launches suggests that the companies are involved in continuously bringing new products to the market to isolate cell-free DNA, which is primarily attributed to an increase in liquid biopsy studies and approval of several liquid biopsy assays by the regulatory agencies.

Key Companies Profiled

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Danaher, PerkinElmer, Inc., Endress+Hauser AG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Illumina, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Aline Biosciences, EpiGentek Group, Inc., Omega Bio-tek, Inc., Promega Corporation, Streck, Inc., AccuBioMed Co., Ltd., AMSBIO, Covaris, Inc., EntroGen, Inc., NeoGeneStar LLC, Norgen Biotek Corp., STRATEC SE, System Biosciences, LLC, Vela Diagnostics

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How is cell-free DNA isolation and extraction revolutionizing oncology?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market?

How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction ecosystem?

What are the key development strategies that the major players are implementing in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to the use of cell-free DNA isolation and extraction-targeted therapies?

What are the potential entry barriers expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region?

How is each market segment expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each segment?

What are the growth opportunities for the cell-free DNA isolation and extraction companies in the region of their operation?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

