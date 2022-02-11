Global Baby Monitors Market to 2030 - by Product Type, Transmission, Category, Connectivity, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Baby Monitors Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Transmission, Category, Connectivity, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global baby monitors market will reach $3,378.6 million by 2030, growing by 8.0% annually over 2020-2030 considering the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The market is driven by an increasing number of working parents, growing awareness regarding baby safety, rising disposable income, and rise in online retailing due to high penetration of smartphones.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global baby monitors market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global baby monitors market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Transmission, Category, Connectivity, Distribution Channel, and Region.



Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Audio Baby Monitors

Audio & Video Baby Monitors

Movement Baby Monitors

Based on Transmission, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Analog Baby Monitors

Digital Baby Monitors

Based on Category, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Conventional Baby Monitors

Smart Baby Monitors

Based on Connectivity, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Wired Baby Monitors

Wireless/Wi-Fi Baby Monitors

Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Retail Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

E-Commerce

Other Distribution Channels

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type, Category, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Audio Baby Monitors

3.3 Audio & Video Baby Monitors

3.4 Movement Baby Monitors



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Transmission

4.1 Market Overview by Transmission

4.2 Analog Baby Monitors

4.3 Digital Baby Monitors



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Category

5.1 Market Overview by Category

5.2 Conventional Baby Monitors

5.3 Smart Baby Monitors



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Connectivity

6.1 Market Overview by Connectivity

6.2 Wired Baby Monitors

6.3 Wireless/Wi-Fi Baby Monitors



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel

7.2 Retail Stores

7.3 Supermarket/Hypermarket

7.4 E-Commerce

7.5 Other Distribution Channels



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

Angelcare Monitor Inc.

Anker Technology (UK) Ltd

Dorel Industries Inc.

Hanwha Group

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lenovo Group Limited

Lorex Technology Inc.

Motorola, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Safety 1st

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

ShenZhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

Summer Infant (USA) Inc.

VTech Communications Inc.

Withings Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nmw0rk

