Correction: Correction: BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: STAB Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

F.I.S. – FABBRICA ITALIANA SINTETICI S.P.A.

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

IF STABILISATION CARRIED OUT

[Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated [3/2/22] and to the mid-stabilisation period announcement[s] dated [09/2/22],] [BNP Paribas] (contact: [Stan Hartman]; telephone: 0207 595 8822) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: F.I.S. – FABBRICA ITALIANA SINTETICI S.P.A. Guarantor(s) (if any): [insert name(s)] Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 350,000,000 Description: 5.625% Aug 2027

Offer price: 100

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): BNPP , Credit Suisse, IMI, UCI, Banca Akros

Stabilisation

Stabilisation started: 3/2/22 Stabilisation last occurred: 09/2/22 Stabilisation trading venue(s):3 [Over the counter (OTC)





Date Lowest Price Highest Price 3/2/22 99.00

99.00

4/2/22 98.25

99.50 9/2/22 100

100

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.