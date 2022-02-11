New York, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229152/?utm_source=GNW





The global healthcare services market is expected to grow from $6872.86 billion in 2021 to $7548.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $10414.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%.



The healthcare services market consists of sales of healthcare services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide human healthcare services. This industry includes establishments that provide services such as medical and diagnostic laboratory services, dental services, nursing care, residential substance abuse and mental health facilities and other healthcare services.



The main types of healthcare services are medical and diagnostic laboratory services, dental services, home health care and residential nursing care services, residential substance abuse and mental health facilities, hospitals and outpatient care centers, physicians and other health practitioners, all other ambulatory health care services, and ambulance services.The hospitals and outpatient care centers are engaged in providing diagnostic and medical treatment to patients with a wide range of medical conditions.



The different expenditure types include public and private which are used by male and female.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare services market in 2021.Western Europe was the second largest region in the healthcare services market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Survival rates and quality of life have improved tremendously over the past decade.Medical and technological advances have played an important role in their progress.



High technology diagnostics and therapeutic equipment integrating doctors’ practice patterns have improved healthcare services delivery.According to a report by TrendWatch, medical advances are responsible for a 70% improvement in survival rates for heart attack patients and a two-thirds reduction in mortality rates for those suffering from cancer.



These factors contribute to the potential growth of the market.



Many federal and state governments are either offering subsidized or free healthcare services to their citizens.Since most of the governments are offering quality healthcare services for free or subsidized rates, patients tend to opt for government healthcare services thereby, limiting the scope for private healthcare service providers.



For example, the NHS (National Health Service) of the UK offers free healthcare services to all legal residents and visitors. Going forward, federal and state provisions are expected to be a major restraint on the healthcare services market.



The shared medical appointments (SMA) model is being increasingly adopted globally to optimize resources and reduce costs.This is a model generally defined as multiple patients being seen as a group by a multi-disciplinary medical care team for follow-up or routine care.



It is being adopted by hospitals to create awareness and counsel individual patients dealing with similar medical conditions.The SMA supplements the traditional physician-patient appointment.



SMAs provide individual evaluation and disease management for each patient at the same time that they provide counseling to the patient within a group setting. SMAs are currently used to address diabetes, asthma, ulcerative colitis, MS, cancer, HIV, menopause, insomnia and stress.



The countries covered in the healthcare services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





