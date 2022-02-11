Worldwide Non-Woven Fabrics Industry to 2030 - by Fibre, End-use, Technology and Region

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Non-woven fabrics demand stood at 48.41 Million Tonnes in 2020 and is forecast to reach 92.82 Million Tonnes by 2030, growing at a healthy CAGR of 6.26% until 2030 owing to the proliferation of new technologies, rise in awareness of environmentally friendly fabrics, rise in disposable income levels, and rapid urbanization.

Based on technology, spunmelt technology dominates the global non-woven fabrics market. However, Dry Laid segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Spunmelt technology dominates the country's non-woven fabrics market. Spunmelt polypropylene is majorly used in disposable hygiene products. Gradually rising penetration of disposable non-woven fabrics like adult incontinence products, baby diapers, and female hygiene products has led to the dominance of polypropylene fiber and Spunmelt technology. Also, on account of increasing demand for geotextiles in roadways as well as infrastructure construction, the demand for the non-woven fabric market is expected to rise.



The COVID-19 outbreak across the world which has been declared as a pandemic by World Health Organization has affected several countries adversely. Leading authorities around the globe imposed lockdown restrictions and released a set of precautionary measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Manufacturing units were temporarily shut down and disruption in the supply chain was observed which led to automotive industry market decline. Also, the sudden surge in demand for PPE like gloves, protective gowns, masks, etc., was witnessed. Growing health awareness and the government mandate to wear a mask are further expected to boost the demand for the non-woven fabrics market globally.



Based on regional analysis, APAC region is expected to dominate the global non-woven fabrics market. The dominance of Asia-Pacific in the global non-woven fabrics market can be attributed to growing awareness about the benefits of non-woven fabrics in the developing economies, like China and India, that account for the majority of the total non-woven fabrics consumption demand worldwide.

Objective of the Study:

To assess the demand-supply scenario of non-woven fabrics which covers production, demand and supply of non-woven fabrics market globally.

To analyze and forecast the market size of non-woven fabrics.

To classify and forecast global non-woven fabrics market based on fiber, technology, end-use and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for global non-woven fabrics market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global non-woven fabrics market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of non-woven fabrics.

Some of the major key players operating in non-woven fabrics market are Freudenberg Group, E. I. DUPONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Welspun India Limited, Fiberweb India Limited, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Suominen Corporation, AutoTechNonwovens Private Limited, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Non Woven Fabrics Market Outlook, 2015-2030

1.1. Capacity, By Volume

1.1.1. By Company

1.2. Production

1.2.1. By Company

1.3. Operating Efficiency

1.3.1. By Company



2. Global Non Woven Fabrics Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

2.1. By Fibre

2.2. By End Use

2.3. By Technology

2.4. By Region

2.5. By Company

3. North America Non Woven Fabrics Market Outlook, 2015-2030

4. North America Non Woven Fabrics Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

5. Asia Pacific Non Woven Fabrics Market Outlook, 2015-2030

6. Asia Pacific Non Woven Fabrics Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

7. Europe Non Woven Fabrics Market Outlook, 2015-2030

8. Europe Non Woven Fabrics Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

9. MEA Non Woven Fabrics Market Outlook, 2015-2030

10. MEA Non Woven Fabrics Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

11. South America Non Woven Fabrics Market Outlook, 2015-2030

12. South America Non Woven Fabrics Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

13. News and Deals



