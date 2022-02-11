Fulcrum Therapeutics® Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced the grant of inducement awards outside of the Company’s 2019 Stock Incentive Plan to Amy Winnen, the Company’s newly appointed Vice President, Head of Market Value, Access and Policy. The grant was approved by a majority of the independent directors of the Company on February 3, 2022 as an inducement material to the employee entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The inducement grant consisted of a nonstatutory option to purchase up to 43,260 shares of common stock. The option has an exercise price of $10.93 per share, the closing price per share of the Company’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on February 7, 2022. The option has a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee’s start date and an additional 6.25% of the shares vesting in equal quarterly installments over the twelve successive quarters following the first anniversary, subject to such employee’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s two lead programs in clinical development are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia. The company’s proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeek™, identifies drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression.

