Annual TRUE SUPERHEROES Gala Awards Program celebrating extraordinary individuals from all walks of life!

New York City, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPYSCAPE is delighted to announce its new TRUE SUPERHEROES program to celebrate extraordinary individuals who meet three criteria that we believe qualify them as superheroes: (i) They’ve overcome significant adversity; (ii) They’ve made amazing contributions to society; and (iii) They’ve inspired others to do the same.

Each week we will issue a TRUE SUPERHEROES newsletter profiling nominees from a different area of human endeavor, including education, science, art, design, sport and others. We start with music - profiling three extraordinary individuals who have gone above and beyond in their careers: Nile Rodgers, Dolly Parton and Stevie Wonder.

On National Superhero Day (April 28) we host the first annual TRUE SUPERHEROES gala awards ceremony at our glamorous 60,000 sq ft HQ in New York City, designed by architecture superhero Sir David Adjaye.

We believe that, like spies and superheroes, we all have superpowers and our mission at SPYSCAPE is to use stories and experiences to inspire people to discover their own inner superheroes.



People can sign up for the TRUE SUPERHEROES newsletter, and nominate their own favorite TRUE SUPERHEROES.

True Superheroes and SPYSCAPE® logos and images can be downloaded here

ABOUT SPYSCAPE SPYSCAPE is an innovative and fast-growing entertainment brand at the intersection of art, technology and culture that aims to inspire people to discover their own superpowers through stories and experiences based around spies and superheroes.

Attachment