Vor to Participate in the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that Dr. Robert Ang, Vor’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.
Date: Friday, February 18, 2022
Time: 2:20 PM ET
A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website at www.vorbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available following the conference.
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.
