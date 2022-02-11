Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Comments on Recent Schedule 13D Filings

Board of Directors Affirms its Commitment as Fiduciaries to Maximize Value



Shareholders are not Required to Take any Action at this Time

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: FRBK), the holding company for Republic Bank, today issued the following statement in response to recent Schedule 13D filings (the “Filings”) of a shareholder group (the “Shareholder Group”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission:

“The Board is committed to discharging its fiduciary duty to the Bank, as well as its shareholders and the communities the Bank serves. Consistent with this duty, the Board continues to review the Filings by the Shareholder Group carefully and objectively in the same manner it would evaluate input from any shareholder or third party. As fiduciaries, the Board remains open to any and all proposals to maximize value. The Board has retained Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. (“KBW”), a leading investment bank specializing exclusively in the financial sector, to advise the Board with respect to any proposals. The Board has also authorized KBW to communicate directly with the Shareholder Group about the Filings.”

Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

About Republic Bank

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Republic First Bank which does business under the name Republic Bank. Republic Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its thirty-three stores located in Greater Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey, and New York City. Republic Bank stores are open 7 days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours providing customers with some of the most convenient hours compared to any bank in its market. The Bank offers free checking, free coin counting, ATM/Debit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint Network. The Bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division which does business under the name of Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, visit www.myrepublicbank.com.

