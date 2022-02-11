The Immune System Is Even More Important Now That Masks Are Off

Los Angeles , Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Masks are coming off in some states and the Corona virus is here to stay believes Dr. Nooristani, CEO of Balance7. Masks being off is a great thing to bring back a sense of normalcy, but Americans still need to remain cautious. Even though the rate of hospitalization has decreased, it doesn’t make the coronavirus less infectious. While the problems of Omicron and the Coronavirus are declining, and the rate of hospitalization due to the highly infectious Omicron has decreased significantly, the risk of becoming sick or being exposed to the Covid-19 virus remains the same, and with masks coming of in some states, the virus will continue to transmit according to the CDC and CEO of Balance7 Dr. Nooristani.

According to the NY Times, a sting of state governors have gotten ahead of President Biden by suddenly abandoning their mask mandate. As an internal medicine specialist, Dr. Nooristani believes that more than ever, we as a society need to protect our own health by taking care of our bodies with adequate sleep, nutrition, exercise, and proper supplements. Since COVID-19 is still transmissible, it’s best to make sure that your body’s immunity is in tip-top shape.

The role the immune system plays is of high importance. When an individual contracts a virus or bacterial infection, a healthy immune system creates antibodies against different components of the virus. According to the CDC, “having a weakened immune system can make you more likely to get severely ill from Covid-19.” Supplements like Balance7 work as a powerhouse to raise pH levels in the body. Its blend of all-natural and safe minerals promotes the body’s ability to develop and maintain a strong and healthy immune system.



The CDC recommends the following guidelines to decrease the risk of exposure to Coronavirus:

 Washing hands is the best defense, but sanitizer also works, killing 99.9% of bacteria

 Stay 6ft apart

 Avoid large gatherings and poorly ventilated spaces

 Clean and disinfect

 Cover coughs and sneezes

 Monitor your health daily

About Dr. Nooristani

Dr. Nooristani is a licensed medical doctor with 16 years of experience practicing medicine and is the CEO of Balance7.





Attachment