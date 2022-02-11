Spectral Medical Reports Progress on Tigris Clinical Trial

Patient mortality data continues to exceed expectations

Recent FDA approved SOFA amendment contributing to increased patient enrollment

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT), a late stage theranostic company advancing therapeutic options for sepsis and septic shock, as well as commercializing a new proprietary platform targeting the renal replacement therapy market through its wholly-owned subsidiary Dialco Medical Inc. (Dialco), today provided a clinical trial update on Tigris, a follow on study designed to build on knowledge gained from the earlier EUPHRATES trial, evaluating the use of Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion (“PMX”) in a randomized controlled trial of adults treated for endotoxemia and septic shock. The Tigris trial end point is a reduction in the 28-day mortality in subjects with septic shock using the PMX hemoperfusion cartridge versus standard of care.

Key Tigris Trial Updates:

30 patients randomized to-date (out of the 150 total patients to be enrolled in the Tigris trial)

Of the three patients enrolled over the past month, two were enrolled as a result of the recent FDA approved protocol amendment allowing for the use of sequential organ failure assessment (SOFA) scoring as inclusion criteria into the study

Investigator meeting scheduled for February 17, 2022, expected to be well attended by existing and new trial sites

Chris Seto, CEO of Spectral, commented, “We are highly encouraged by both the patient mortality data thus far, as well as the recent rate of patient screening, enrollment, and randomization activity. We attribute the increased enrollment to a number of factors, including the implementation of our United States Federal Food and Drug Agency (FDA) approved SOFA amendment and new sites coming online. Notably, we recently opened enrollment at UC Health Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, one of the highest enrolling sites in the Euphrates trial, which has already enrolled two patients in the past month alone. We look forward to our upcoming investigator meeting later this month, which we expect will be well attended and will feature Professor Claudio Ronco, MD, and Dr. Paul Walker as keynote speakers.”

“It’s gratifying to see the commitment from our participating Tigris sites,” said Dr. John Kellum, Chief Medical Officer of Spectral. “COVID-19 has again disrupted research activities across the U.S., but the passion for sepsis care and research shown by our sites is quite remarkable. We have still managed to enroll patients even with COVID cases occupying most of the ICU beds. Now that COVID cases are falling, we expect a meaningful increase in enrollment in the coming weeks. Equally important, early efficacy signals continue to exceed targets.”

