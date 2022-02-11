Worldwide IT Training Industry to 2027 - Featuring Avent Academy, CGS and GP Strategies Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IT Training Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global IT training market reached a value of US$ 70.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 87.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Information technology (IT) training comprises imparting knowledge and skills related to the development, application, implementation, design and management of computer-based systems. With the increasing adoption of the latest technologies by organizations worldwide, IT training has become essential for companies to carry out their operations in an efficient manner. Proper IT training prepares a company to manage its data and resources effectively and boosts the efficiency and productivity of its employees



With the growing adoption of smartphones and smart wearables technology, many firms and users are increasingly opting for mobile-based IT training. This helps the learners to access the information anytime and anywhere on their mobile devices. Moreover, the constantly evolving technology and growing business needs require regular training programs for employees to help them understand the latest developments in the market. This has also created a positive impact on the market. Earlier, corporate training used to add significant expenses for organizations. However, companies can now save on costs and expenses by providing IT training through e-learning methods to their staff. Additionally, governments and public bodies are also formulating policies and making investments to facilitate the expansion of educational technology and e-learning methods. This has resulted in an increasing demand for IT expertise to impart knowledge and skills in students as well as teachers



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global IT training market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on application and end user



Breakup by Application:

IT Infrastructure Training

Enterprise Application and Software Training

Cyber Security Training

Database and Big Data Training

Others

Breakup by End User:

Corporate

Schools and Colleges

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Peru

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Avent Academy, CGS, Corpex, Dell, ExecuTrain, ExitCertified, Fast Lane, Firebrand, Global Knowledge, GP Strategies, HP, IBM, ILX Group, LearnQuest, New Horizon, Oracle, QA, and SAP



Key Question Answered in this Report

1. What is the size of the global IT training market?

2. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global IT training market?

3. What are the key factors driving the global IT training market?

4. What is the breakup of the global IT training market based on the application?

5. What is the breakup of the global IT training market based on the end user?

6. What are the key regions in the global IT training market?

7. Who are the key players/companies in the global IT training market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global IT Training Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 IT Infrastructure Training

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Enterprise Application and Software Training

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Cyber Security Training

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Database and Big Data Training

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Corporate

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Schools and Colleges

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Avent Academy

13.3.2 CGS

13.3.3 Corpex

13.3.4 Dell

13.3.5 ExecuTrain

13.3.6 ExitCertified

13.3.7 Fast Lane

13.3.8 Firebrand

13.3.9 Global Knowledge

13.3.10 GP Strategies

13.3.11 HP

13.3.12 IBM

13.3.13 ILX Group

13.3.14 LearnQuest

13.3.15 New Horizon

13.3.16 Oracle

13.3.17 QA

13.3.18 SAP



