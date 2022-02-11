Insights on the Autonomous Train Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Train Type, Automation Grade, Technology, Application and Region

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Train Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global autonomous train market reached a value of US$ 7.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 11.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Autonomous trains are driverless mass-transit locomotives that are monitored from the control station and operated automatically without any human intervention. Some of the commonly used autonomous passenger and freight trains include metros, monorails, light rails and high-speed rail or bullet trains. They are managed through stations that control the arrival, departure, movement, and automatic halting of the trains. Autonomous trains consist of an odometer, tachometer, radio set, camera, and accelerometer. In comparison to manually controlled trains, autonomous trains have improved acceleration capabilities, enhanced system efficiency, and reduced ongoing operational costs while providing consistent train speed and safety



Autonomous Train Market Trends:

The increasing electrification and automation of the transportation industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Autonomous trains are integrated with advanced systems that provide improved control over stopping, departure and movement of the locomotive between stations. They also offer automatic and sensor-based opening and closing of doors to enhance passenger safety and convenience.

Moreover, the rising demand for safe, secure, and efficient transport systems is providing a thrust to the market growth. Autonomous trains run on ground and underground levels and are highly secured by walls and fences to prevent trespassing and fatalities. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions with railway systems, are favoring the market growth.

These technologies aid in improving the overall operational efficiency and maintaining freight operations and systems. In line with this, the widespread adoption of communications-based train control (CBTC) technology to reduce the time intervals between trains is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of various government initiatives to improve public transportation systems, along with rising environment consciousness among the masses, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global autonomous train market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, train type, automation grade, technology and application



Breakup by Component:

Camera

Accelerometer

Odometer

Tachometer

Radio set

Others

Breakup by Train Type:

Metro/Monorail

Light Rail

High-Speed Rail/Bullet Train

Breakup by Automation Grade:

GoA 1

GoA 2

GoA 3

GoA 4

Breakup by Technology:

CBTC

ERTMS

ATC

PTC

Breakup by Application:

Passenger Train

Freight Train

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, Belden Inc., Bombardier Inc., CAF Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S.A., CRRC Corporation Limited, General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, and Thales Group



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global autonomous train market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global autonomous train market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the train type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the automation grade?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global autonomous train market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Autonomous Train Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Camera

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Accelerometer

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Odometer

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Tachometer

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Radio set

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Train Type

7.1 Metro/Monorail

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Light Rail

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 High-Speed Rail/Bullet Train

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Automation Grade

8.1 GoA 1

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 GoA 2

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 GoA 3

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 GoA 4

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Technology

9.1 CBTC

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 ERTMS

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 ATC

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 PTC

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Passenger Train

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Freight Train

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 ABB Ltd.

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 Financials

16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Alstom SA

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Belden Inc.

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3.3 Financials

16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.4 Bombardier Inc.

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.5 CAF Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S.A.

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.6 CRRC Corporation Limited

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.7 General Electric Company

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 Hitachi Ltd.

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.9 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.10 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.11 Siemens AG

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials

16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.12 Thales Group

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.12.3 Financials

16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r0znxj

Attachment