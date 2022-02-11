New York, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mycoplasma Testing Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229199/?utm_source=GNW

The global mycoplasma testing market is expected to grow from $0.72 billion in 2021 to $0.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth is mainly due to a growing demand for these type of tests owing to an increase in spread of mycoplasma pneumonia. The market is expected to reach $1.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.4%.



The mycoplasma testing market consists of sales of mycoplasma testing services and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide mycoplasma testing to detect mycoplasma pneumoniae, which causes mycoplasma pneumonia.Mycoplasma pneumonia is a contagious respiratory infection that spreads easily through contact with respiratory fluids.



It can cause epidemics. Mycoplasma testing includes a group of tests that measures antibodies in the blood produced in response to a mycoplasma infection and detects the microbe directly through detecting or culturing its genetic material (DNA) in a body sample.



The main types of technologies in mycoplasma testing technologies include polymerase chain reaction (PCR), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), enzymatic methods, and deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) staining.Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detects mycoplasma species using primers specific for mycoplasma DNA, usually mycoplasma 16S rRNA genes.



The different products include instruments, assay, kits, and reagents. Mycoplasma testing is applied in cell line testing, virus testing, and end- of- production cell testing and is used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, cell banks and laboratories, contract research organizations, academic research institutes.



The prevalence of mycoplasma pneumonia co-infection among patients with COVID-19 is expected to boost the market for mycoplasma testing in the forecast period. The presence of co-infection of M. pneumonia increases the need to test patients with COVID-19, increasing demand for routine diagnostic tests for respiratory pathogens like M. pneumonia. The coinfections in COVID-19 cases has a significant probability of them being caused by Mycoplasma pneuminiae. For instance, according to a 2020 study published in the Archives of Medical Laboratory Sciences, the co-infection due to M. pneumonia varied between 1 and 40.6% depending on the population and diagnostic tests used and the combined prevalence of M. pneumoniae co-infection among patients with COVID-19 was reported by 17%.



The lack of skilled/trained molecular biologists is expected to restrain the growth of the market in the forecast period.Mycoplasma testing requires specialized skillsets relating to life sciences, pharmaceuticals, electronics and software.



These skillsets are available to a limited number of organizations, most of which are located in the USA and Europe.Lack of trained manpower capable of performing the molecular biology experiments and interpreting the results is a major limitation in the testing and confinement of COVID-19 in developing countries.



For the few laboratory experts present in these countries, priority is given to other medical emergencies such as heart attacks and road accidents. This shortage of skilled labor is expected to be a significant deterrent to the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Major players operating in the market are undertaking various strategic investments such as the launch of innovative products, research and development advancements, and technological innovations, which are gaining significant popularity in the mycoplasma testing market.Companies are introducing new innovative products to meet the requirements of end-users and expand the consumer base to survive in the competitive business environment.



For instance, in July 2020, bioMérieux, a France-based biotechnology company introduced Bio Fire Mycoplasma, an advanced test used for bio-therapeutics including hormones, antibodies, gene, and cell therapies for mycoplasma detection in pharmaceutical products.In another instance, in March 2019, Lonza, a Switzerland-based chemicals and biotechnology company, launched Lucetta 2 Luminometer to increase the accuracy and speed of mycoplasma detection in cell culture experiments.



The luminometer is a single-tube system intended to accelerate and simplify mycoplasma detection in cell cultures.



In January 2020, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., a USA-based company specializing in a variety of preclinical and clinical laboratory services for the biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices industry acquired HemaCare Corporation for approximately $380 million in cash. With the acquisition, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. expands the scientific capabilities of the company in the high-growth cell therapy sector and HemaCare cellular products improve Charles River Laboratories ability to offer a comprehensive cell therapy solution, including mycoplasma detection. HemaCare Corporation is a USA-based company engaged in the production of human-derived biological products and services for cellular therapy development, drug discovery, and biomedical research.



North America was the largest region in the mycoplasma testing market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the mycoplasma testing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

