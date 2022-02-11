Insights on the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Global Market to 2027 - by Charging Station Type, Vehicle Type, Installation Type, Charging Level, Connector Type, Application and Region

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric vehicle charging station market reached a value of US$ 6.97 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 51.25 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 39.60% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



An electric vehicle charging station, or electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), is a device used for charging plug-in electric vehicles (EVs), such as hybrids, electric cars and neighborhood EVs. The charging stations operate through a software application, energy controller, network operating center, facility meter and energy conversion system connected to the power grid. The charger unit provides charging of varying levels. Level 1 charging stations utilize standard household outlet, level 2 stations are compatible with all-electric vehicles and consists of a cord that plugs directly into the vehicle and level 3 stations are direct current (DC) fast chargers that provide rapid charging of the vehicles. These stations also provide accurate readings of emission levels and aid in minimizing the overall maintenance costs



Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Trends:

The increasing demand for EVs across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market. With the rising environmental consciousness, the consumer preference is rapidly shifting towards passenger and commercial EVs. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of all-EV charging stations systems with the Internet of Things (IoT) and real-time information solutions, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These technologies assist the users in locating the nearby charging stations, provide real-time data about the availability of vacant spots and schedule convenient slots for fill ups.

In line with this, various product innovations, such as the development of wireless induction pads that aid in rapid recharging with minimal equipment requirements, are positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of various government initiatives to increase the adoption of hybrid and EVs, along with widespread deployment of supercharging stations in remote areas, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global electric vehicle charging station market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on charging station type, vehicle type, installation type, charging level, connector type and application



Breakup by Charging Station Type:

AC Charging

DC Charging

Inductive Charging

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Breakup by Installation Type:

Portable Charger

Fixed Charger

Breakup by Charging Level:

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Breakup by Connector Type:

Combines Charging Station (CCS)

CHAdeMO

Normal Charging

Tesla Supercharger

Type-2 (IEC 621196)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd., Blink Charging Co., BP plc, ChargePoint Inc., Daimler AG, Eaton Corporation PLC, EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS S.A., Engie SA, EVgo Services LLC (LS Power Development LLC), Renault Group, Schneider Electric SE, SemaConnect, Siemens AG, Tata Power Company Limited and Tesla Inc



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global electric vehicle charging station market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global electric vehicle charging station market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the charging station type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the installation type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the charging level?

What is the breakup of the market based on the connector type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global electric vehicle charging station market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Charging Station Type

6.1 AC Charging

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 DC Charging

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Inductive Charging

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

7.1 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Installation Type

8.1 Portable Charger

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Fixed Charger

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Charging Level

9.1 Level 1

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Level 2

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Level 3

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Connector Type

10.1 Combines Charging Station (CCS)

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 CHAdeMO

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Normal Charging

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Tesla Supercharger

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Type-2 (IEC 621196)

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Application

11.1 Residential

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Commercial

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Region



13 SWOT Analysis



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis



16 Price Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 ABB Ltd.

17.3.1.1 Company Overview

17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.1.3 Financials

17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.2 Blink Charging Co.

17.3.2.1 Company Overview

17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.2.3 Financials

17.3.3 BP plc

17.3.3.1 Company Overview

17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.3.3 Financials

17.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.4 ChargePoint Inc.

17.3.4.1 Company Overview

17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.5 Daimler AG

17.3.5.1 Company Overview

17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.5.3 Financials

17.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.6 Eaton Corporation PLC

17.3.6.1 Company Overview

17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.6.3 Financials

17.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.7 EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS S.A.

17.3.7.1 Company Overview

17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.8 Engie SA

17.3.8.1 Company Overview

17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.8.3 Financials

17.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.9 EVgo Services LLC (LS Power Development LLC)

17.3.9.1 Company Overview

17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.10 Renault Group

17.3.10.1 Company Overview

17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.10.3 Financials

17.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.11 Schneider Electric SE

17.3.11.1 Company Overview

17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.11.3 Financials

17.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.12 SemaConnect

17.3.12.1 Company Overview

17.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.13 Siemens AG

17.3.13.1 Company Overview

17.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.13.3 Financials

17.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.14 Tata Power Company Limited

17.3.14.1 Company Overview

17.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.14.3 Financials

17.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.15 Tesla Inc.

17.3.15.1 Company Overview

17.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.15.3 Financials

17.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4q69et