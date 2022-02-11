New York, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229198/?utm_source=GNW





The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to grow from $3.44 billion in 2021 to $3.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market consists of sales of antimicrobial susceptibility testing by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in laboratory services that provides antimicrobial susceptibility testing. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) is a laboratory procedure done by clinical laboratory professionals to identify which antimicrobial specimen is specifically effective for individual patients.



The main types of antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) are antibacterial testing, antifungal testing, antiparasitic testing and others.Antifungal susceptibility testing refers to the ability of a specific organism to grow in vitro in the presence of a particular drug.



The different products include manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, automated laboratory instruments, consumables and applicable for diagnostics, drug discovery and development, epidemiology and others. It is used by hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research and academic institutes, clinical research organizations (CROs).



The rising incidence of infectious diseases globally contributed to the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.Infectious diseases are caused by organisms like bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites.



Diseases caused by bacteria are bacterial pneumonia, tuberculosis, by the virus are smallpox, AIDS and others. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, an estimated 10 million people are infected with tuberculosis globally, 1.4 million died, and 38 million people living with HIV/AIDS. This increase in the incidence of infected people boosted the use of susceptibility testing of the organisms to develop the most effective drugs and this, in turn, drove the market for antimicrobial susceptibility testing.



Rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing is increasingly being used to avoid misuse of antibiotics and to provide effective treatment and this is emerging as a key trend in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.There are many ways to perform antimicrobial susceptibility testing in minutes or few hours.



FISH (Fluorescence in situ hybridization) is mostly used in rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing.The PNA-FISH applies peptide nucleic acid probes that allow rapid and specific binding, this process is applied in QuickFish technology (OpGen) it performs identification of microbial by targeting 16s RNA.



For instance, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing system by Genefluidics Inc measures bacterial growth by quantifying 16s rRNA molecules using an electrochemical biosensor.



North America was the largest region in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229198/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________