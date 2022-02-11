Coherus BioSciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 17th, 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Starting at 5 p.m. ET, Coherus’ management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.



After releasing fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results, the Company will post them on the Coherus website at https://investors.coherus.com.

Conference Call Information

When: Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, starting at 5 p.m. ET

Dial-in: (844) 452-6826 (Toll-Free U.S. and Canada) or (765) 507-2587 (International)

Conference ID: 3677018

Webcast: https://investors.coherus.com/upcoming-events

Please dial-in 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Coherus Contact Information:

Cheston Turbyfill

Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

IR@coherus.com