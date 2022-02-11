Datasea Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings and Provides Business Updates

BEIJING, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea” or the “Company”), incorporated in Nevada in September 2014, is a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence and smart city in China, today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and provided an update on its key strategic and operational initiatives.



“Datasea had a solid quarter as our 5G messaging business started to demonstrate its great value and capability to improve the Company’s competitiveness and create new sources of revenue and profits. As one of the first movers in this industry, Datasea has been a leading 5G messaging service provider in China. We will continue to leverage our advantages of entering the market early to build brand recognition and customer loyalty,” said Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea. “Benefiting from our proprietary technologies and great synergy effects among the business lines, such as acoustic intelligence and smart city, we believe that our business development is on track and is supported by a strong product portfolio. Datasea’s business goals are to focus on the sustainable development, and we are integrating it into every business decision.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $8,979,479 and $126,184 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, representing an increase of $8,853,295, or 7016%.

Gross profit was $246,299 and $86,070 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, representing an increase of $160,229, or 186%. The increase in gross profit was mainly due to the delivery of services related to the 5G SMS service platform in 2021.

R&D expenses were $432,355 and $134,509 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, representing an increase of $297,846, or 221%.

5G messaging sales revenue increased more than 900% this quarter, compared with the immediate prior quarter ended September 30, 2021, representing nine-month consecutive growth.

Second Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

5G Messaging

Client expansion. Since 2021, as a leading service provider in the field of 5G messaging in China, the Company has been engaged for services by 100+ institutional clients from express delivery, catering, tourism, e-commerce, financing, and technology industry to establish message marketing cloud platform (“5G MMCP”).

Since 2021, as a leading service provider in the field of 5G messaging in China, the Company has been engaged for services by 100+ institutional clients from express delivery, catering, tourism, e-commerce, financing, and technology industry to establish message marketing cloud platform (“5G MMCP”). Marketing and sales expansion. From October 2021 to the end of December 2021, the Company was engaged in various contracts that were related to SMS, integrated 5G message marketing cloud platform (“5G IMMCP”) and value-added services, with a total contract value of approximately $14.73 million, among which $9.6 million worth of services have been delivered.

From October 2021 to the end of December 2021, the Company was engaged in various contracts that were related to SMS, integrated 5G message marketing cloud platform (“5G IMMCP”) and value-added services, with a total contract value of approximately $14.73 million, among which $9.6 million worth of services have been delivered. Industry recognition. In December 2021, the Company assisted ZTO Express to complete the first placement order through 5G messaging services in express delivery industry. The Company cooperated with the National Engineering Laboratory for Logistics Information Technology (“National Engineering Laboratory”), and continually worked to promote the formulation of 5G Messaging standards in the express industry.



Acoustic Intelligence

The Company commits to tap acoustic intelligence’s full business potential and wield acoustic intelligence across industries in meaningful ways.

Research Partnerships. The Company has entered into partnerships with top-notch institutions in this area, equipped itself with solid R&D capability, and released China’s inaugural white paper “Industry Development and Technology Application of Acoustic Intelligence in China” with co-authors, Institute of Cloud Computing and Big Data, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

The Company has entered into partnerships with top-notch institutions in this area, equipped itself with solid R&D capability, and released China’s inaugural white paper “Industry Development and Technology Application of Acoustic Intelligence in China” with co-authors, Institute of Cloud Computing and Big Data, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology. Product lineup. Currently, the Company has four flagship products to unfold the commercial possibilities of acoustic intelligence in the most wanted areas such as health, security, and environment protection. These products are 1) ultrasonic sound sterilization and antivirus equipment (the first-ever sterilization and antivirus equipment that combines ultrasonic sound effects with optics to address the Covid-19 disinfecting needs); 2) Tianer voice recognition alarm; 3) directional sound recognizer (a solution for noise pollution); 4) sound effect refreshing directional sound device. Datasea has prepared samples, completed laboratory tests and user pilot tests, entered mass production to varying degrees for these products, and they are expected to be introduced to the market in the fiscal year of 2022.

Smart City

Client expansion. From October 2021 to the end of December 2021, the Company was engaged in various contracts that were related to smart community solutions and food safety supervision system of the Smart Canteen.

From October 2021 to the end of December 2021, the Company was engaged in various contracts that were related to smart community solutions and food safety supervision system of the Smart Canteen. Product update. The Company recently laid out a series of upgrades to meet with the client needs in different scenarios and enhance the system’s analysis efficiency and integration capability.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 8 a.m. ET (9 p.m. Beijing and Hong Kong Time) on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

Toll Free: 1-877-451-6152 Toll/International: 1-201-389-0879

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available at: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1530184&tp_key=e52c484915

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately soon after the conclusion of the live, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13727206

Replay Start: Monday February 14, 2022, 11:00 AM ET

Replay Expiry: Monday February 21, 2022, 11:59 PM ET

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc., through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd., a digital technology company in China, engages in three converging and innovative industries: smart city, acoustic intelligence and 5G messaging. Datasea leverages facial recognition technology and other visual intelligence algorithms, combined with cutting-edge acoustic and non-visual intelligence algorithms, to provide smart city solutions that meet the security needs of residential communities, schools and commercial enterprises. Most recently, in response to the growing utilization of 5G technologies and the overall initiative to utilize Datasea’s technology capabilities to expand business coverage and revenue resources, Datasea has also strategically expanded business coverage to 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. Datasea has been certified as one of the High Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the company’s achievement in high technology products. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com. Datasea routinely posts important information on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," “objective” and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Datasea investor and media Contact:

International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

Telephone: +1(646) 866-7989

Email: datasea@iecapitalusa.com





DATASEA INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

SIX MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, THREE MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 9,650,609 $ 135,239 $ 8,979,479 $ 126,184 Cost of goods sold 9,340,715 57,013 8,733,180 40,114 Gross profit 309,894 78,226 246,299 86,070 Operating expenses Selling 386,991 174,036 156,192 119,971 General and administrative 2,618,280 1,431,972 1,498,809 812,536 Research and development 719,571 329,235 432,355 134,509 Total operating expenses 3,724,842 1,935,243 2,087,356 1,067,016 Loss from operations (3,414,948 ) (1,857,017 ) (1,841,057 ) (980,946 ) Non-operating income (expenses) Other income (expenses) 5,247 (12,202 ) 5,224 (19,854 ) Interest income 32,893 1,804 12,359 208 Total non-operating income (expenses), net 38,140 (10,398 ) 17,583 (19,646 ) Loss before income tax (3,376,808 ) (1,867,415 ) (1,823,474 ) (1,000,592 ) Income tax - - - - Loss before noncontrolling interest (3,376,808 ) (1,867,415 ) (1,823,474 ) (1,000,592 ) Less: loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (258,281 ) (36,555 ) (146,181 ) (36,555 ) Net loss to the Company (3,118,527 ) (1,830,860 ) (1,677,293 ) (964,037 ) Other comprehensive item Foreign currency translation gain attributable to the Company 69,992 112,543 74,689 54,064 Foreign currency translation gain (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 2,294 (1,390 ) 2,548 (1,390 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to the Company $ (3,048,535 ) $ (1,718,317 ) $ (1,602,604 ) $ (909,973 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest $ (255,987 ) $ (37,945 ) $ (143,633 ) $ (37,945 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.13 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average shares used for computing basic and diluted loss per share $ 23,637,930 $ 21,088,837 23,919,867 21,233,829





DATASEA INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER 31,

2021 JUNE 30,

2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 2,240,708 $ 49,676 Accounts receivable 5,223,231 1,856 Inventory 210,808 194,264 Value-added tax prepayment 156,995 171,574 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,297,321 468,615 Total current assets 9,129,063 885,985 NONCURRENT ASSETS Security deposit for rents 275,170 256,987 Long term investment 62,738 - Property and equipment, net 249,393 309,408 Intangible assets, net 1,195,303 1,092,147 Right-of-use assets, net 962,056 1,350,590 Total noncurrent assets 2,744,660 3,009,132 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,873,723 $ 3,895,117 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 5,022,008 $ 174,718 Unearned revenue 256,108 189,527 Deferred revenue 47,053 46,439 Accrued expenses and other payables 502,909 561,674 Due to related party 56,541 69,305 Loans payable - 1,486,819 Operating lease liabilities 688,520 730,185 Total current liabilities 6,573,139 3,258,667 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES Operating lease liabilities 229,024 558,739 Total noncurrent liabilities 229,024 558,739 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,802,163 3,817,406 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value, 375,000,000 shares authorized, 24,244,130 and 21,474,138 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 24,244 21,474 Additional paid-in capital 20,382,389 12,086,788 Accumulated comprehensive income 343,242 273,250 Accumulated deficit (15,180,385 ) (12,061,858 ) TOTAL COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 5,569,490 319,654 Noncontrolling interest (497,930 ) (241,943 ) TOTAL EQUITY 5,071,560 77,711 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 11,873,723 $ 3,895,117





DATASEA INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

SIX MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Loss including noncontrolling interest $ (3,376,808 ) $ (1,867,415 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss including noncontrolling interest to net cash used in operating activities: Loss on disposal on fixed assets 460 - Depreciation and amortization 233,544 68,239 Bad debt expense 286,055 - Operating lease expense 435,762 369,810 Stock compensation expense 294,750 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,175,377 ) - Inventory (13,850 ) (27,296 ) Value-added tax prepayment 16,702 (49,206 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,165,822 ) (123,475 ) Accounts payable 4,803,114 22,838 Advance from customers 63,507 - Accrued expenses and other payables 191,289 89,762 Payment on operating lease liabilities (417,948 ) (329,549 ) Net cash used in operating activities (3,824,622 ) (1,846,292 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (23,787 ) (91,214 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (198,151 ) (8,482 ) Long-term investment (62,186 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (284,124 ) (99,696 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Due to related parties (13,391 ) - Payment of loan payable (1,493,237 ) - Proceeds from capital contribution from a major shareholder 62,186 - Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 7,681,796 931,000 Net cash provided by financing activities 6,237,354 931,000 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 62,424 23,449 Net increase (decrease) in cash 2,191,032 (991,539 ) Cash, beginning of period 49,676 1,665,936 Cash, end of period $ 2,240,708 $ 674,397 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ - $ - Cash paid for income tax $ - $ - Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Transfer of prepaid software development expenditure to intangible assets $ 50,000 $ 850,000 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ - $ 1,276,944 Shares issued for accrued bonus to officers $ 259,023 $ -

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO USERS (summary only, please refer to the Form 10-Q for full text of notice); All information is unaudited unless otherwise noted or accompanied by an audit opinion and is subject to the more comprehensive information contained in our SEC reports and filings. We do not endorse third-party information. All information speaks as of the last fiscal quarter or year for which we have filed a Form 10-K or 10-Q, or for historical information the date or period expressly indicated in or with such information. We undertake no duty to update the information. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties described in our Forms 10-Q and 10-K.



