SFLMaven CEO Joe Ladin Discusses Metaverse Strategy on MoneyTV

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to announce that Joseph Ladin, the Company’s CEO, returned to MoneyTV for another in-depth interview with Donald Baillargeon.

The interview went live this morning and can be accessed Here .

In the interview, Ladin discussed the Company’s formation of a new division focused on the Metaverse. Ladin noted that the Company plans to engage in the design and sale of digital antique jewelry, collectibles, and art for the Metaverse, as well as the establishment of a gallery and store within the Metaverse.

The Company will fund this process through cash flows from current operations related to its core jewelry business, which has pulled in over $140 million in sales over the past two decades.

SFLMaven is also actively shopping for Metaverse real estate and plans to establish a position very soon. The Company is currently leaning toward establishing this position in Decentraland.

As discussed in the interview, the demand for “skins” and virtual accessories has proven to be a durable and rapidly growing opportunity, as evidenced by Fortnite’s $5.7 billion in sales of virtual accessories in 2020. The Company believes the market for classic luxury goods in digital form in the Metaverse holds enormous promise as well.

Ladin also noted that the Company’s NFT strategy – as outlined last fall – dovetails perfectly with its Metaverse ambitions.

Follow SFLMaven on social media:

Twitter: @sflmaven

Instagram: sflmaven

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

SOURCE: SFLMaven Corp.

Corporate Contact

info@sflmaven.com

