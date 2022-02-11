Worldwide Mechanical Pump Industry to 2028 - Featuring Sulzer, The Weir Group and Tsurumi Manufacturing Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mechanical Pump Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mechanical pump market is expected to grow from US$ 49,639.6 million in 2021 to US$ 72,732.2 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.



A mechanical pump is a device that uses mechanical action to move fluids (liquid or gas) and slurries. Mechanical pumps are classified based on how they operate, but they all work on the same principle of consuming energy and moving fluid through mechanical action. Eight major industries, namely coal, fertilizers, oil & gas, refinery products, steel, cement, and electrical, are driving the adoption of pumps. Agriculture and construction services are also important end-use segments in developing economies like India and China. The mechanical pumps market's major players are primarily focused on quality and a low-cost proposition. One of the major success factors for standing out in the global market is to build a stronger brand and expand market reach in new geographies.



The mechanical pump market is segmented on the basis of stage, type, application, and geography. Based on stage, the market is bifurcated into single stage and multi-stage. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into positive displacement and centrifugal pumps. Based on application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Additionally, based on region, the mechanical pump market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Mechanical Pump Market

APAC has several developing countries, high industrial presence, and positive economic outlook. Increasing urbanization and industrialization in APAC countries is presenting ample growth opportunities to the mechanical pump market players. The increasing use of enhanced technologies; growing adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) across various industrial facilities; and rising safety mandates in developing countries such as India, Japan, and China are propelling the adoption of mechanical pumps in the region. The COVID-19 outbreak has brought the entire manufacturing sector to a halt, causing major supply chain disruptions.

As a result, there was a shortage of raw materials required for mechanical pump manufacturing, as the key raw material suppliers are located in China and Taiwan. The trade war between the US and China has had a negative effect on the trade of raw materials and on the demand for mechanical pumps. Further, the scarcity of raw materials has led to increase in their prices, resulting in high mechanical pump manufacturing costs. However, in the Asia Pacific market, the need for mechanical pumps has been driven by rising demand for power generation in economies such as India, Japan, and Indonesia. The increased usage of the Internet of Things, which allows mechanical pumps to monitor, analyze, and boost productivity, will have a favorable impact on the market growth.



The overall mechanical pump market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the mechanical pump market with respect to all the segments.

It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the mechanical pump market.

A few key players in the market are EBARA CORPORATION; Grundfos Holding A/S; KIRLOSKAR BROTHERS LIMITED; KSB SE and Co. KGaA; PLEUGER INDUSTRIES; Sulzer Ltd; The Weir Group PLC; Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; WILO SE; and Xylem Inc., which are profiled in this report.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global environmental consulting services market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global environmental consulting services market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Mechanical Pump Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Mechanical pump Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Mining Activities

5.1.2 Increasing Energy Demands

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Cavitation in Pumps

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growth in Construction Sector

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Adoption of Modern Farming Practices

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Mechanical Pump Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Mechanical Pump Market Global Overview

6.2 Mechanical Pump Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Mechanical Pump Market Analysis - By Stage

7.1 Overview

7.2 Mechanical Pump Market, By Stage (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Single Stage

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Single Stage: Mechanical Pump Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Multi Stage

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Multi Stage: Mechanical Pump Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Mechanical Pump Market Analysis - By Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Mechanical Pump Market, By Type (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Positive Displacement

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Positive Displacement: Mechanical Pump Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Centrifugal Pumps

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Centrifugal Pumps: Mechanical Pump Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Mechanical Pump Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Mechanical Pump Market Breakdown, by Application, 2020 & 2028

9.3 Industrial

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Industrial Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Commercial

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Commercial Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Residential

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Residential Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Mechanical Pump Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Mechanical Pump Market

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Product Development

12.4 Merger and Acquisition



13. Company Profiles

13.1 EBARA CORPORATION

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Grundfos Holding A/S

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 KIRLOSKAR BROTHERS LIMITED

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 KSB SE and Co. KGaA

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 PLEUGER INDUSTRIES

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Sulzer Ltd

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 The Weir Group PLC

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 WILO SE

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Xylem Inc.

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jstxph

Attachment