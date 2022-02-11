World Insurance Associates Expands DC Presence with Acquisition of Allied Partners Insurance Inc.

Tinton Falls, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Allied Partners Insurance Inc. (“API”) of Gaithersburg, MD on February 1, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Allied Partners Insurance, Inc. was established in 2014. Their mission is to find quality, competitive insurance products tailored to customer needs--providing them with security and peace of mind. They conduct business with their core values of honesty, integrity, respect, accountability and caring, while providing an exceptional customer experience.

“We work hard to earn our customers’ business and build lasting relationships through practicing our core values and being responsive, knowledgeable, reliable, proactive, and professional,” says Wilberto Rivera, Principal/Owner, Allied Partners. “We are experts in our field. We know our business, the products we represent, and the market, and we stay current on industry changes. Just as important, we make it our business to know and understand our clients to better serve their needs,” says Nathan Wethje, Principal Agent/Owner, Allied Partners. “We are happy to be joining a company that shares our values and look forward to providing even more products and services to our customers.”

On behalf of the World family, I’d like to welcome API,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “They have a history of providing their customers with excellent service, and I know as part of World, they will continue to be successful.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Fortrust Diligence advised them on the transaction. APEX Business Consulting provided legal counsel to API, and Fun Insurance Solutions advised them on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 141 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 161 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.