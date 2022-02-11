AKVA group ASA: Half-yearly dividend

| Source: AKVA group ASA AKVA group ASA

Klepp stasjon, NORWAY

Dividend amount:NOK 1.00 per share
Announced currency:NOK
Last Day Inclusive:2 March 2022
Ex-Date:3 March 2022
Record Date:4 March 2022
Payment Date: 11 March 2022
Date of Approval:10 February 2022

The Board of AKVA group ASA has resolved to distribute a half-yearly dividend of NOK 1.00 per share in the form of a repayment of retained earnings.

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations for stock exchange listed companies.

Dated: 11 February 2022
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny MeinkøhnChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act