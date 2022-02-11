AKVA group ASA: Half-yearly dividend

Dividend amount: NOK 1.00 per share Announced currency: NOK Last Day Inclusive: 2 March 2022 Ex-Date: 3 March 2022 Record Date: 4 March 2022 Payment Date: 11 March 2022 Date of Approval: 10 February 2022

The Board of AKVA group ASA has resolved to distribute a half-yearly dividend of NOK 1.00 per share in the form of a repayment of retained earnings.



This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations for stock exchange listed companies.

Dated: 11 February 2022

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act