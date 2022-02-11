AKVA group ASA: Half-yearly dividend

|Dividend amount:
|NOK 1.00 per share
|Announced currency:
|NOK
|Last Day Inclusive:
|2 March 2022
|Ex-Date:
|3 March 2022
|Record Date:
|4 March 2022
|Payment Date:
|11 March 2022
|Date of Approval:
|10 February 2022
The Board of AKVA group ASA has resolved to distribute a half-yearly dividend of NOK 1.00 per share in the form of a repayment of retained earnings.
This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations for stock exchange listed companies.
Dated: 11 February 2022
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act