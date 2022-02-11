Amolyt Pharma to Participate at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

English French

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amolyt Pharma, a global company specialized in developing therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and related diseases, today announced that management will be participating at three upcoming investor conferences. Details for the three events are below:



SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference (virtual event) Date: February 14-18, 2022 Format: Management will be available for one-on-one meetings. Please contact your SVB Leerink sales representative to request a meeting. 42 nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference (virtual event) Date: March 7-9, 2022 Format: Management will be available for one-on-one meetings. Please contact your Cowen sales representative to request a meeting. BioCapital Europe Date:

Place: March 10, 2022

Amsterdam, NL Format: Thierry Abribat, founder and chief executive officer, will be presenting at the BioCapital Europe event on Thursday, March 10. Please visit the BioCapital event website for more details (https://www.biocapitaleurope.com/).

About Amolyt Pharma

Amolyt Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is building on its team’s established expertise in therapeutic peptides to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and related diseases. Its portfolio includes AZP-3601, a long-acting PTH analog as a potential treatment of hypoparathyroidism, AZP-3813, a peptide growth hormone receptor antagonist for the potential treatment of acromegaly, and AZP-3404, which is undergoing indication selection work. Amolyt Pharma aims to further expand and develop its portfolio by leveraging its global network in the field of endocrinology and with support from a strong syndicate of international investors. To learn more, visit https://amolytpharma.com/ or follow us on Twitter at @AmolytPharma.

