Global Digital Commerce Market (2021 to 2030) - Featuring Alibaba, Best Buy and Rakuten Among Others

Digital commerce is one of the processes of trading and buying things online without human interference. It is a fully automated version of ecommerce, right from marketing & sales to product delivery. While full automation does seem like a stretch, some of the largest retail conglomerates in the world have already implemented this system.

Digital commerce covers things like content management, data interrogation & analytics, user design & experience, customer engagement & retention, and the ability to quickly adapt & roll out features to each & every customer-facing endpoint with ease. Digital commerce is customer-centric, and is concerned with optimization of customer experience at every single touch point along the buyer's journey.



Numerous factors such as rise in penetration of internet and smart phones, growth in usage of social media & social commerce, and advancement of multiple payment modes drive the market of the digital commerce. However, online fraud & cyber-security issues and lack of trust of consumer on online shopping restrain the market globally. Furthermore, the expansion of cross-border ecommerce and automation in digital commerce create lucrative opportunities in the market.



The digital commerce industry is segmented on the basis of component, browsing method, payment method, business type, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into solution and service. By browsing method, it is divided into desktop/laptop and mobile/ tablets. By payment method, it is categorized into card payment, bank transfer, wallet payment, cash payment and crypto currency. By business type, it is classified into Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumer. By industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, automotive, manufacturing, retail household goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, media & entertainment, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report provides the profiles of key players that operate in the market such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon.com, Inc., Best Buy, eBay, Inc., JD.com, Inc., Otto GmbH & Co, Rakuten, Inc., Shopify, Inc., The Home Depot, Walmart, Inc.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the digital commerce market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the digital commerce market size is provided.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the digital commerce market.

The quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2030 is provided to determine the digital commerce market potential.

