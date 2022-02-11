ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Thursday 10 February 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1065.0p

- including income, 1067.4p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1056.2p

- including income, 1058.6p

For further information, please contact: -

Alliance Trust PLC Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

