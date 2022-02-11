Comvest Credit Partners Announces Upsize of Credit Facility for CareVet to Support Company’s Continued Growth

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comvest Credit Partners (“Comvest”), a leading provider of flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies, is pleased to announce that it has acted as Administrative Agent in upsizing its existing senior secured credit facility (the “Financing”), to CareVet, LLC (“CareVet”), a leading operator of independent veterinary hospitals. The new $228 million facility — Comvest’s fourth upsize since its initial $35 million commitment in September 2020 — will enable CareVet’s management team and private equity sponsor Compass Group Equity Partners (“CGEP”) to continue to grow the business through acquisitions.



Founded in 2018, CareVet is a St. Louis-based veterinary practice management group that acquires and manages established veterinary hospitals throughout the United States. CareVet supports its practices through investments in their hospitals, services, and teams to prioritize the client experience and deliver a full spectrum of care, including routine exams, vaccinations, labwork, surgery, dentistry, medication prescriptions, and pet boarding.

“CareVet and CGEP put together a best-in-class management, operations, and business development team. Comvest is excited to continue to support them in building a premier care platform in the veterinary space,” said Dan Lee, Partner, at Comvest.

“This transaction demonstrates Comvest’s ability to grow with our rapidly-expanding platforms and reflects our deep underwriting expertise in healthcare services, and in particular, the pet space,” added Brian Cercek, Principal, at Comvest. “Starting with our initial $35 million facility in 2020 to support growth-related acquisitions, Comvest has been proud to provide substantial additional commitments through a tailored financing solution that enables CareVet to opportunistically pursue its ambitious goals. In a relatively short time, CareVet has grown from 30 to nearly 120 hospital locations and is now among the nation’s fastest-growing veterinary practice managers.”

“This upsize represents Comvest’s fifth transaction with CGEP, demonstrating the strength of our relationship as well as our ability to create a financing solution to facilitate the continued successful growth of the CareVet platform,” said Joe Higginbotham, Principal, at Comvest. “Comvest looks forward to continuing to support CareVet’s world-class leadership team as they further expand their network of veterinary hospitals that provide superior care.”

About CareVet:

Headquartered in St Louis, MO, CareVet is a leading veterinary practice management group that focuses on managing best-in-class hospitals throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.carevethealth.com

About Compass Group Equity Partners:

Compass Group Equity Partners (CGEP) is a St. Louis-based private investment firm that partners with small to medium-sized private companies that prioritize people, values, and results. The firm was founded in 2014 to leverage the group’s experience as entrepreneurs, business owners, and executives to invest alongside owners and management teams of closely held businesses with a focus on long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.cgep.com

About Comvest Credit Partners:

Comvest Credit Partners focuses on providing flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. Comvest provides senior secured, unitranche, second lien, and mezzanine capital to sponsored and non-sponsored companies in support of growth, acquisitions, buyouts, refinancings, and recapitalizations. Credit facilities typically range from $25 million to $250 million-plus for companies with revenues greater than $20 million. Comvest has offices located in West Palm Beach, Chicago and New York. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com/direct-lending

About Comvest Partners:

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt capital to middle-market companies across the U.S. Since its founding in 2000, Comvest has invested over $7.1 billion. Today, Comvest Partners has approximately $6.5 billion of assets under management. Through extensive capital resources and a broad network of industry relationships, Comvest Partners offers companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com

