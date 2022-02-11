After Three Years of Record Growth, Beam Continues Expansion with First Chief Product Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After years of record growth, including more than doubled annual revenue and member base between 2019-2021, Beam , a digitally-enabled employee benefits provider, announced the appointment of its first-ever Chief Product Officer, Deepinder Gulati.



Gulati, a seasoned executive with more than a decade of experience in fintech and digital health, will capitalize on Beam’s rapid growth and craft Beam’s strategy around products and technology. Gulati’s proven track record using data to successfully scale digital products aligns perfectly with Beam’s plans to continue its fast-growth trajectory in 2022. Gulati’s appointment amplifies Beam’s commitment to easy, smart, and preventive benefits products for members, brokers, and employers.

“Deepinder’s financial services, fintech and digital health experience along with his ability to combine customer feedback, user analytics, and modern user experience design is critical for Beam as we look to scale,” said Alex Frommeyer, CEO and co-founder of Beam. “Group benefits are transforming rapidly, and Deepinder’s expertise will be crucial as we redefine group benefits and the customer experience.”

Prior to joining Beam, Gulati was Chief Growth Officer at Zocdoc, a leading digital healthcare marketplace, where he was responsible for executing the company’s data strategy and driving customer acquisition. Deepinder was also Senior Vice President of Product & Data Science at Bankrate.com, a consumer financial services company, where he led a ground-up rebuild of consumer and provider experiences. Gulati’s efforts led to the sale of Bankrate in 2017 for $1.4 billion.

“Digital benefits have never mattered more. Consumers want to access, elect and manage benefits from their computer or cell phone,” said Gulati. “I’m excited to join Beam and help create a superior customer experience while helping them meet their lofty growth aspirations.”

Since Beam’s inception in 2012, the company has grown to more than 300 employees, expanded to serve employers in 43 states, increased its access to dental networks to 400,000 providers nationwide, and raised over $170 million in venture capital. Beam continues to upend incumbent benefits providers by incentivizing healthy behaviors, automating the proposal process, and forging new partnerships within the employee benefits ecosystem and insurance value chain.

For more information about Beam, visit beam.dental .

About Beam

Beam is the only digitally native employee benefits company that provides the industry’s most innovative dental insurance product. Beam Dental combines an easy-to-use online insurance platform, AI-powered underwriting, and the connected Beam Toothbrush for better overall wellness. Beam has raised over $170 million in venture capital funding and is the only digital company within the $100+ billion employee benefits category. Beam also offers vision insurance, and group life and disability coverage for employers of all sizes. Beam is available in over 43 states around the U.S. and is accepted at over 400,000 access points nationwide.