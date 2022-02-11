Career Mastered Magazine Announces the 2022 Women's Leadership Diversity IMPACT 50 List

DETROIT, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Career Mastered magazine announced the release of its 2022 Women's Leadership Diversity IMPACT 50 list highlighting the extraordinary achievements of our nation's leading women changemakers in Diversity & Inclusion. This year's list includes honorees from a variety of fields and disciplines including business, media, activism, education and more.

"We assembled an elite group of women recognized for their executive leadership, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and remarkable impact in our world," said Dr. Lisa Lindsay Wicker, CEO & Publisher of Career Mastered magazine. The Career Mastered Diversity IMPACT 50 honorees will be recognized during the Career Mastered National Women's History Leadership Diversity Summit & Awards event held on March 22-23, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Sponsors of the 2022 Diversity IMPACT 50 Awards Ceremony include Fifth Third Bank, Walgreens, Mercedes Benz USA, Ally Financial, Lowes, Food Lion, New York Life Insurance, Macy's, ITC Holdings, and Primax Properties.

The Career Mastered editors, advisory board, and strategic partners compiled and assessed a national group of women for the Diversity IMPACT 50 list based on their contributions to the advancement of diversity and inclusion over the past year. Women selected are those who are playing their part to make an impactful difference in the world after the global pandemic has forced so many to reassess the way they work and live. Our 2022 list features women who embody this year's theme - Engage: Creating the Possibilities for The Future. Each honoree is a respected leader in her field with an inspiring story of challenge, triumph, and positive impact fueled by their commitment to creating inclusive environments where people are valued for their differences.

Career Mastered Women's Leadership "Diversity IMPACT 50" Honorees:

Alexis Kerr, Vice President, Mahogany Brand, Hallmark Cards

Amber Cabral, Founder & Principal Consultant, Cabral Co.

Amy Hanneman, Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion, Northwestern Mutual

Asha A. Hope, Global Head of DEI, DoorDash

Brenda Velasquez Wagner, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Vice President HR Transformation and Integration, LabCorp

Byna Elliot, Managing Director, Head of Advancing Black Pathways, JP Morgan Chase

Carmen Hughes, Founder Edelweise and Co-Founder, Diversity Decoder

Cynthia Wells, Vice President, Global Human Resources, DESTACO

Delphia Howze, Chief Inclusion Strategy Officer, The University of Tennessee System, and Owner, D. Howze Solutions, LLC.

Dina Harris, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of National Faith HomeBuyers

DeShaun Wise Porter, Global Head Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Engagement, Hilton

Desiree S. Coleman Fry, Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, OMWI Officer, and EEO Officer, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Erica Hughes, Director of Multicultural Marketing, Ally

Gina Coleman, Chief Diversity Officer, PNC Bank

Gina Stuart, Senior Director, Diversity Equity & Inclusion, Strategy & Development, Walgreen Co.

Holly Alexander, Broker, New South Properties of the Carolinas

Jamie Furey, Vice President, Talent Management, Learning and Diversity, Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Jania Massey, Founder & Executive Director, Stiletto Boss University, JSM Consulting

Jennifer P. Miles, Global Account Director, Cushman & Wakefield

Johnita Due, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, Warner Media News and Sports, CNN

Juanita Slappy, Head of Multicultural Marketing, Cadillac, General Motors

KeyAnna Schmiedl, Global Head, Culture & Inclusion, Wayfair

Kim Boudreau Smith, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Her Bold Voice

Kimberly Keaton Williams, Vice President, Talent Acquisition and Development & Chief

Diversity Officer, McLaren Health Care Corporation

Kirstie Sims, Senior Director, Center for Racial Equity, Walmart Corporation

Kristi Stepp, Partner, Sigred Solutions

LaPronda Spann, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Lain Consulting

LaTonya King, Senior Director, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Organizational Development, and Recruiting, Food Lion

Linda Dunbar, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Diversity Decoder

Dr. Lisa R. Brown, Region Marketing Manager, Volkswagen of America, Inc.

Marsha Thornton, Director of Supplier Diversity, Fifth Third Bank

Dr. Martina Caldwell, Emergency Medicine Physician and Medical Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Henry Ford Health System

Dr. Nika White, President & CEO, Nika White Consulting

Raven Soloman, Founder, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Strategist, Raven Solomon

Rocio Gonzalez, Executive Director, The Women's Business Center of Charlotte

Shalanna Pirtle, Esq. Partner & Chief Talent, Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein, LLP

Sheri Slate, Chief Inclusion and Collaboration Officer, SVP, Inclusive Future and Strategy

Sherlonda Martin, Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, GMS/GQ Takeda

Sherrel Dorsey, Chief Executive Officer, The Plug

Sherry Snipes, Founder & Chief Diversity Officer, Global Diversity Collaborator

Supriya Jha, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, SAP

Tammie Hall, Director of the North Carolina Department of Administration Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB)

Tanita Myers, Vice President, News Operations, Black Information Network (BIN)

Tanya Griffith, Director of Corporate Relations & Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Partnerships, Oakland University

Tiffany A. Yu, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, Global Disability Inclusion, LLC

Tiffany L. Jones, Area Development Director, United Negro College Fund, North Carolina

Tina Simmons, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Comcast Central Division

Tonya Brandon, Global Alliance Director, Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis (CBRE)

Verna Myers, Vice President of Inclusion Strategy, Netflix

Veronica Calderon, Senior Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion & Equity, Truliant Federal Credit Union

About Career Mastered

Career Mastered magazine is a division of Linwick & Associates, LLC. Established in 2018, it is the premier one-of-a-kind print and digital quarterly business publication focused on today's global career woman. Providing a voice for the everyday career woman who is making a compelling mark on business. Her attributes are Iconic. Presence. Power.

About Linwick & Associates, LLC:

Linwick & Associates, LLC is a global human resources consulting firm with offices in Metropolitan Detroit and Charlotte, NC. The mission of the company is to create organizational value through people. Its Founder, Dr. Lisa J. Wicker, is internationally recognized as a leader in human resources with more than 30 years' experience in organizational dynamics and transformational change across Fortune 50 Companies. Additionally, she is the founder and publisher of Career Mastered Magazine & Women's Leadership Awards.

