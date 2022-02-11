NSAV SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A 50% STAKE IN VAGABOND TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, LLC.

London, England, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company has signed a Definitive Agreement to acquire a 50% stake in Vagabond Technology Solutions, LLC. NSAV and Vagabond will together further develop and Market Vagabond’s already rapidly growing blockchain protocol. https://vagabondapp.io/ .

The primary goal of the NSAV-Vagabond partnership is aimed at simplifying digital corporate processes. The objective is to further develop a digital industrial standard that governs the exchange and usage of company data along the value chain on the blockchain. This would harmonize and further automate processes, both within and between companies – thus achieving substantial efficiency gains. Given the strength of both NSAV and Vagabonds’ networks across different sectors, the whole economy stands to gain from their collaboration.

In addition, the NSAV-Vagabond partnership holds special promise for the small and medium-sized companies and offers a particular benefit for the large enterprises as well, with its highly strict supply chains and numerous locations that are often still managed individually today. At the core of this collaboration is the expansion of NSAVs ECOsystem in order to offer Blockchain-as-a-Service to its customers. The platform is used for businesses to create decentralized applications for the most pressing global challenges and enable sustainable business models for the new economy by using Vagabonds Legal and Technology infrastructure.

Dr. Thomas Riegler, Vagabond CEO and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “By making Blockchain accessible for everyone, we set the next step towards a decentralized economy with the partnership between Vagabond & NSAV. The goal of standardizing and automating processes is to significantly simplify the global system landscape, continuously optimize workflows, and increase confidence in business transactions.”

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “This is a truly exciting time for NSAV and VAGABOND, as we see so many opportunities in the arena of Blockchain. The performance of VAGABOND is truly amazing. NSAV and VAGABOND will be announcing additional joint projects in the coming weeks.”

About Vagabond:

Vagabond is a Blockchain-as-a-Service Platform that enables businesses to implement the benefits of Blockchain into their operations. We see a significant market potential that addresses the most notable challenges companies face in deploying blockchain solutions - the cost and time of implementation and adoption. Vagabond sets to build its community for individuals and supports users to experiment, learn or run their dApps (e.g. NFT Marketplace) based on the Vagabond platform. Vagabond’s primary strengths are predefined processes and modules that the user can use and adapt without writing a single line of source code.

For further information, please contact Vagabond at hello@vagabondapp.io

The Vagabond Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/Vagabondappio

The Vagabond corporate website can be accessed at https://vagabondapp.io/

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information, please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAVDEX 2 Exchange website can be accessed at https://nsavdex.io/

The NSAV Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk/

The NSAV Hong Kong OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://hkotc.co/

The NSAVDEX Exchange Telegram account can be accessed at https://t.me/NSAVDEXorg

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters relating to the Company’s cryptocurrency exchanges and OTC Crypto Trading Desks. Silverbear will also help guide NSAV in ensuring that its exchanges and OTC Desks are continually in compliance, given the rapidly increasing regulatory environment in the cryptocurrency industry.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

