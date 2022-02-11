TrustRadius Awards VanillaSoft with a 2022 Most Loved Award

Plano, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft, a leading sales engagement technology company, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized them with a 2022 Most Loved Award. This year’s winners represent a variety of solutions spanning across more than 800 categories and are most loved by their customers for a multitude of reasons.

To determine the winners of this year's award, TrustRadius analyzed every review collected in 2021. Reviews were analyzed across 25,820 products and 800 categories. The most beloved products were determined by comparing mentions of “love” in all its (grammatical) forms to the total number of reviews received for each product.

After much consideration, 101 products emerged as the winners of TrustRadius’ 2022 Most Loved Award. These products earned the highest ratio of “love” per review across the entire TrustRadius platform.

“The VanillaSoft team works tirelessly to ensure that we are meeting the needs of customers who are using our sales engagement solution to make sales within real-world industries such as insurance, fundraising, appointment setting, and many more,” said David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft. “Hearing not only that we meet their needs but that they love our solution is incredibly gratifying.”

“Buyers have a lot of options to choose from when it comes to Sales Engagement Platforms (SEPs). The right software can help automate workflows and make your sales team more productive. VanillaSoft is one of the most loved software products of 2022,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “VanillaSoft earned a Most Loved award based directly on feedback from their customers. Reviewers highlighted the customer support, the reporting features, and the customizable content.”

To see reviews of VanillaSoft from TrustRadius verified users, visit https://www.trustradius.com/products/vanillasoft/reviews.

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 15,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads faster, interact with leads more consistently, across more channels, and generate more qualified sales opportunities. Globally, thousands of users employ VanillaSoft’s queue-based sales engine and intellective routing to implement sales cadence automation resulting in substantial gains in speed-to-lead, persistency, productivity, and revenue-per-rep. VanillaSoft is a privately held company headquartered in Plano, Texas, USA. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique stories, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.