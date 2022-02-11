Authentic Heroes Inc. and AI Arts LLC Create Joint Venture for AI NFTs and Interactive Metaverse Experience

SOMERVILLE, N.J., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Global Fiber Technologies, Inc., (OTC: GFTX) through its Authentic Heroes, Inc., subsidiary has signed a joint venture agreement with AI Arts, LLC to enhance its NFT, blockchain, minting, AI Arts, and AI NFT/music blending and augmenting capabilities and entrée into the Metaverse.



Chris Giordano Global's President stated: "Our relationship with AI Arts will allow us to utilize the expertise of its principal founder Mr. Daniel Thurber and his talented and creative team. Daniel was at the forefront of the VR world going back to 2015. He has won 2 CES Innovation Awards for his innovative ideas which included eliminating VR sickness and co-invented the first metaverse virtuality fitness system. He has partnered with companies like Intel and the virtual reality company associated with Robert Stromberg and Steven Spielberg to bring you some of the VR experiences that you know and love today.

He is absolutely one of the pioneers in the VR world and is now going to be blazing trails in the AI world with us. His group will keep Authentic at the forefront of AI produced media and he and his team will be pushing the boundaries of what is possible with the combination of AI art and music.

Imagine hosting a concert in the Metaverse with musical artists from the Maestro Music Catalogue or a contemporary artist where you can not only watch the concert but also buy merchandise and music LPs from the artist giving the concert in our Metaverse store.

We have several creative and unique projects in the works to spark the imaginations of AI driven music videos with our music NFT projects and many more creative projects to come. Be prepared to be wowed!

Daniel Thurber "AI Arts founder stated "I am truly looking forward to a long prosperous relationship with Authentic Heroes. Through Authentic Heroes we have access to a very large library of music and a venerable platform that includes key relationships at talent management companies ranging from Universal Music to Endeavour IMG. This will give us the ability to license A List talent for both merchandise and NFT projects". Marrying the digital world with the physical world through the upcoming Authentic Heroes platform will separate us from the rest of the pack"

Chris Giordano further stated: "In the past they have spoken about marrying rare Art NFTs with their physical twin. Well our platform makes it a reality. We can now bring to the masses the ability to own a slice of an icons history in both the digital and physical worlds by being able to take a $100,000 ensemble from an A lister typically sold at auction and make it into 1000's of collectibles matched with a series of rare NFTs created through our joint venture with AI Arts. Democratizing the collectibles business is what we are in the process of doing.

This is such a strategic moment for Authentic Heroes. We will now be able to bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds in a way that cannot be duplicated. Utilizing our patented technology for memorabilia and marrying it with a patent portfolio we are developing with AI Arts for the digital world will be a paradigm shift in the world of "bundling".

We look forward to keeping our shareholders apprised as to our progress with AI Arts and the other joint ventures that are progressing towards closing.

